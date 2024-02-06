Best Bet: Annual Mid-Summer Festival to be held in Scott City

The 41st annual Mid-Summer Festival will be held from 1 to 11 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday at Scott City Park in Scott City. Amusement rides and games by Sonshine Games will be available, and there will be live music, tournaments, a beauty pageant and more, culminating in a fireworks show at 11 p.m. All are welcome to join the fun.
Pertinent address:
Scott City Park, Scott City, Mo.
