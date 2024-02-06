All sections
September 22, 2017

Best Bet: Annual East Perry County Fair to be held this weekend

The “Best Little Fair in the Land” will observe its 80th anniversary at the East Perry County Fairgrounds in Altenburg, Missouri. A parade to open the fair will begin at 1:30 p.m. today, followed by the opening ceremonies.

Southeast Missourian

The “Best Little Fair in the Land” will observe its 80th anniversary at the East Perry County Fairgrounds in Altenburg, Missouri. A parade to open the fair will begin at 1:30 p.m. today, followed by the opening ceremonies. The 4-by-4-truck pull will be at 7 p.m. The Backstreet Cruisers will perform from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. today. On Saturday, the beef-cattle show will be at 10 a.m., and the draft horse and mule show, including several hitch classes, will be at 10 a.m. in the arena; the mule-jumping competition will be at 4:30 p.m.; the 4-H and FFA youth steer sale will be at 5 p.m.; the lawn-and-garden tractor pull will be at 7 p.m.; Fertile Soil will perform from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and John and Jessie will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and return to the stage about 8:30 p.m. John David Meyer is a native of Perry County who followed his musical dreams to Nashville, Tennessee, where he has teamed with Indiana singer Jessie Sevier. There will be food vendors, rides and games. For more information, visit www.eastperryfair.com.

Pertinent address:

East Perry Fairgrounds, Altenburg, Mo.

Entertainment
