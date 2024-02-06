Best Bet: Annual Cape Craft Beer Festival to be held Saturday

The sixth annual Cape Girardeau Craft Beer Festival will be held from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday at the First State Community Bank Pavilion in Arena Park, hosted by the Community Counseling Center Foundation Board. Admission includes more than 150 samples from more than 50 microbreweries and a souvenir pilsner glass. Live music will be provided by Tone Def All-Stars, and food from Port Cape Girardeau will be available for purchase. General admission tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. VIP tickets are $50 and are limited to the first 150 buyers. Tickets may be purchased in advance from all Community Counseling Center locations and online at cccntr.com/craft-beer-festival. For more information, contact Mary Burton at (573) 332-2795 or mburton@cccntr.com. Attendees must be 21 or older. No children allowed.