Best Bet: 'According to Rumour' auditions

Audutions for the spring comedy "According to Rumour" will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Monday at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant at 19 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau. No experience or preparation necessary. For more information, contact Mike Craig or River City Players Community Theatre on Facebook.
