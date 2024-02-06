Best bet: 17th annual Children's Arts Festival

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri invites everyone to attend a reception for the 17th annual Children's Arts Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Arts Council, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, call (573) 334-9233 or email artscouncil@capearts.org.
Pertinent address:
16 N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
