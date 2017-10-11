Best Bet 11/10/17

The Fault Line Film Festival at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau is an annual narrative short film competition for university and high-school students throughout the Midwest. The festival offers cash prizes and trophies in several categories, as well as a $1,000 grand prize to the Best of Festival recipient.
Selected films will be screened at the 500-seat Rose Theater at 7 p.m. today, and award-winning filmmakers will be honored during a ceremony after the screening. Attendees have their pictures taken on the red carpet leading into the theater. Enthusiastic capacity crowds select their favorite film for the Cape Air Audience Choice Award. After the screenings, door prizes are given away, and refreshments are available in the lobby.
