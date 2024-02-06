Best Bet 10/27/17

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. The first 10 to register will be entered. Round 1 begins at 6 p.m. Both individual and group entries are welcome. Poets/groups must read a different original poem, lasting no longer than 3 minutes, for each round. Judges will consider both the poem and the delivery when assigning points. A well-crafted poem delivered with energy/passion and personal style will score more points. Total points from all 3 rounds will determine the winners.

Pertinent address:

11 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.