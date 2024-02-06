Ben Affleck says he wants to be 'part of the solution'

LONDON -- Ben Affleck said the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.
In an interview Sunday for the superhero film "Justice League," Affleck said he's "looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution."
After condemning Harvey Weinstein's actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct.
He apologized for groping actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV's "Total Request Live." Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap.
Affleck said two things need to happen: "More women need to be pushed to power," and sexual harassment has to be "a men's issue" where guys call out inappropriate behavior.
