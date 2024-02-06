All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
April 21, 2017

Beach Boys and Temptations to perform at Show Me Center

Mike Love remembers hauling surf boards to the beach in a friend's Ford convertible and paddling in the surf as a teenager, soaking up the Southern California lifestyle. "I sing about it actually a lot better than I actually perform it," Love said about his surfing talent during a phone interview Thursday...

Jeff Breer

Editor's note: This article has been corrected to show the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Mike Love remembers hauling surf boards to the beach in a friend's Ford convertible and paddling in the surf as a teenager, soaking up the Southern California lifestyle.

"I sing about it actually a lot better than I actually perform it," Love said about his surfing talent during a phone interview Thursday.

He did manage to "Catch a Wave," and it turned out to be a tsunami, one he's still riding.

The 76-year-old Love is the lone original member still with The Beach Boys, who will be performing Saturday at the Show Me Center.

The swell began in 1961 with the group's first release, "Surfin'," and grew to heights that included four No. 1 hits and 36 top-40 songs in the United States.

The list includes "I Get Around," "Help Me, Rhonda" and the iconic "Good Vibrations," all chart toppers in the 1960s and still audience favorites, ones they will be performing after The Temptations exit the stage.

They've had staying power after a humble start that traces back to a garage band Love formed with cousins Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson and Carl Wilson -- all brothers -- and high-school friend Al Jardine, originally called The Pendletones. It was preceded by humbleness. Love said his mom's family left Hutchinson, Kansas, when she was 5, "dirt poor" and literally lived on the beach for a time before they found a home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Coming out of poverty to worldwide celebrity and making a darn good living through the music was an amazing, miraculous thing," Love said. "But it was all because of the love of getting together and harmonizing. That was the essential ingredient of The Beach Boys music."

That upbeat, harmonized sound to carefree lyrics about beaches, cars and girlfriends appealed to teens worldwide, with Love noting they were voted the No. 1 group in Great Britain in 1966, ahead of a group named The Beatles.

It's more than 50 years later, and Cape Girardeau is among the stops before the band heads to Europe in May, part of a heavy touring schedule that runs through September.

"Our music makes people feel good, and we have an emotional attachment to it because it's like our kids," Love said. "We gave birth to these songs. When you're a musician and songwriter and a singer, and you get the opportunity to play your music and people still want to hear it and see it and come to your shows, that's a great thing. That's a blessing, actually."

The Beach Boys and The Temptations will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets for the event range from $39 to $125 depending on seat location and may be purchased at the Show Me Center box office, showmecenter.biz or by calling (573) 651-5000.

jbreer@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3629

Pertinent address:

1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy