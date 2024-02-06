Beach Boys and Temptations to perform at Show Me Center

Editor's note: This article has been corrected to show the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Mike Love remembers hauling surf boards to the beach in a friend's Ford convertible and paddling in the surf as a teenager, soaking up the Southern California lifestyle.

"I sing about it actually a lot better than I actually perform it," Love said about his surfing talent during a phone interview Thursday.

He did manage to "Catch a Wave," and it turned out to be a tsunami, one he's still riding.

The 76-year-old Love is the lone original member still with The Beach Boys, who will be performing Saturday at the Show Me Center.

The swell began in 1961 with the group's first release, "Surfin'," and grew to heights that included four No. 1 hits and 36 top-40 songs in the United States.

The list includes "I Get Around," "Help Me, Rhonda" and the iconic "Good Vibrations," all chart toppers in the 1960s and still audience favorites, ones they will be performing after The Temptations exit the stage.

They've had staying power after a humble start that traces back to a garage band Love formed with cousins Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson and Carl Wilson -- all brothers -- and high-school friend Al Jardine, originally called The Pendletones. It was preceded by humbleness. Love said his mom's family left Hutchinson, Kansas, when she was 5, "dirt poor" and literally lived on the beach for a time before they found a home.