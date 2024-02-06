Be patriotic; vacay here

Happy Memorial Day weekend! My gift to you is an extended four-day guide to what's happening in Southeast Missouri. Many of us are looking forward to a long weekend (I particularly look forward to some pool time), but that doesn't mean you have to leave the area to have fun -- this week's TGIF is proof.
Stop what you're doing, leave work early, grab a lawn chair and some snacks and meet the rest of the community at the newly remodeled Ivers Square Gazebo for harmonies provided by the Jerry Ford Orchestra.
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier St.
How much: free
More info: facebook.com/oldtowncape
The Cape Riverfront Market is calling your name. You'll be able to visit a variety of vendors offering locally grown farm goods, including fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses, and locally produced specialty items such as baked goods, prepared foods and artisan crafts.
All vendors come from within 100 miles of the market, and shoppers will be serenaded by live music.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday
Where: 35 S. Spanish St.
More info: facebook.com/caperiverfrontmarket
Get ready for all the bargains you can stand at the 100 Mile Yard Sale along Highway 25.
"It's a fun weekend that people look forward to each year," said MoDOT traffic engineer Craig Compas in an announcement about the event.
But Compas also points out there's more traffic and more congestion along the route this weekend than any other, so drivers should drive with caution.
"It's a big event locally, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and be as safe as possible," Compas said.
Where: The 100 Mile Yard Sale begins in Jackson and extends south to Kennett, Missouri
When: through Monday
Disney's live-action "Aladdin" remake is in theaters, so it's time for a character meet-and-greet with Storybook Entertainment. Along with photo opportunities -- be sure to bring your camera -- there will be autographs by costumed characters and face painting.
Where: Marcus Cape West Cinema at 247 Siemers Drive
When: 5 to 8 p.m. today; 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday
More info: facebook.com/capewest14
First observed after the end of the Civil War, Memorial Day honors U.S. soldiers who have died in military service. Local re-enactors will honor the memory of veterans past and present.
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy period music by the Front Porch Players at 10 a.m. Monday.
Where: Fort D Historic Site at 920 Fort St. in Cape Girardeau
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday
More info: fortdhistoricsite.com
Round up the out-of-town family members for the fifth annual Carry the Load walk, which honors the true meaning of Memorial Day. It starts at the American flag at Cape County Park and extends to the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Where: Cape County Park, Cape Girardeau Riverfront
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
More info: facebook.com/ctlcapegirardeau
Join VFW Post 5900 at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Bollinger County Courthouse to honor those who died while serving in the United States armed forces.
Where: Bollinger County Courthouse at 204 High St. in Marble Hill, Missouri
When: 10 a.m. today
More info: facebook.com/bocochamber
The Chaffee Historical Society is hosting a free concert in the park on Memorial Day. The Chaffee Community Band performs at 3 p.m., and concessions -- hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and lemonade -- will be available.
Where: Circle Park at West Yoakum and Third Street in Chaffee, Missouri
When: 3 p.m. Monday
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.