Be patriotic; vacay here

Happy Memorial Day weekend! My gift to you is an extended four-day guide to what's happening in Southeast Missouri. Many of us are looking forward to a long weekend (I particularly look forward to some pool time), but that doesn't mean you have to leave the area to have fun -- this week's TGIF is proof.

Tunes with Jerry

Stop what you're doing, leave work early, grab a lawn chair and some snacks and meet the rest of the community at the newly remodeled Ivers Square Gazebo for harmonies provided by the Jerry Ford Orchestra.

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier St.

How much: free

More info: facebook.com/oldtowncape

Farmers at the riverfront

The Cape Riverfront Market is calling your name. You'll be able to visit a variety of vendors offering locally grown farm goods, including fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses, and locally produced specialty items such as baked goods, prepared foods and artisan crafts.

All vendors come from within 100 miles of the market, and shoppers will be serenaded by live music.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: 35 S. Spanish St.

More info: facebook.com/caperiverfrontmarket

All the bargains

Get ready for all the bargains you can stand at the 100 Mile Yard Sale along Highway 25.

"It's a fun weekend that people look forward to each year," said MoDOT traffic engineer Craig Compas in an announcement about the event.

But Compas also points out there's more traffic and more congestion along the route this weekend than any other, so drivers should drive with caution.

"It's a big event locally, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and be as safe as possible," Compas said.

Where: The 100 Mile Yard Sale begins in Jackson and extends south to Kennett, Missouri

When: through Monday

A whole new world

Disney's live-action "Aladdin" remake is in theaters, so it's time for a character meet-and-greet with Storybook Entertainment. Along with photo opportunities -- be sure to bring your camera -- there will be autographs by costumed characters and face painting.

Where: Marcus Cape West Cinema at 247 Siemers Drive