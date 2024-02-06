All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
May 24, 2019

Be patriotic; vacay here

Happy Memorial Day weekend! My gift to you is an extended four-day guide to what's happening in Southeast Missouri. Many of us are looking forward to a long weekend (I particularly look forward to some pool time), but that doesn't mean you have to leave the area to have fun -- this week's TGIF is proof...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
The American Legion Honor Guard retires the colors during the conclusion of the Memorial Day ceremony hosted by Althenthal-Joerns Post 158 American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse May 28, 2018, in Jackson.
The American Legion Honor Guard retires the colors during the conclusion of the Memorial Day ceremony hosted by Althenthal-Joerns Post 158 American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse May 28, 2018, in Jackson.Kassi Jackson ~ Southeast Missourian

Happy Memorial Day weekend! My gift to you is an extended four-day guide to what's happening in Southeast Missouri. Many of us are looking forward to a long weekend (I particularly look forward to some pool time), but that doesn't mean you have to leave the area to have fun -- this week's TGIF is proof.

Tunes with Jerry

Stop what you're doing, leave work early, grab a lawn chair and some snacks and meet the rest of the community at the newly remodeled Ivers Square Gazebo for harmonies provided by the Jerry Ford Orchestra.

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier St.

How much: free

More info: facebook.com/oldtowncape

Farmers at the riverfront

The Cape Riverfront Market is calling your name. You'll be able to visit a variety of vendors offering locally grown farm goods, including fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses, and locally produced specialty items such as baked goods, prepared foods and artisan crafts.

All vendors come from within 100 miles of the market, and shoppers will be serenaded by live music.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: 35 S. Spanish St.

More info: facebook.com/caperiverfrontmarket

All the bargains

Get ready for all the bargains you can stand at the 100 Mile Yard Sale along Highway 25.

"It's a fun weekend that people look forward to each year," said MoDOT traffic engineer Craig Compas in an announcement about the event.

But Compas also points out there's more traffic and more congestion along the route this weekend than any other, so drivers should drive with caution.

"It's a big event locally, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and be as safe as possible," Compas said.

Where: The 100 Mile Yard Sale begins in Jackson and extends south to Kennett, Missouri

When: through Monday

A whole new world

Disney's live-action "Aladdin" remake is in theaters, so it's time for a character meet-and-greet with Storybook Entertainment. Along with photo opportunities -- be sure to bring your camera -- there will be autographs by costumed characters and face painting.

Where: Marcus Cape West Cinema at 247 Siemers Drive

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

When: 5 to 8 p.m. today; 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday

More info: facebook.com/capewest14

Celebrate with America

First observed after the end of the Civil War, Memorial Day honors U.S. soldiers who have died in military service. Local re-enactors will honor the memory of veterans past and present.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy period music by the Front Porch Players at 10 a.m. Monday.

Where: Fort D Historic Site at 920 Fort St. in Cape Girardeau

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday

More info: fortdhistoricsite.com

In memory

Round up the out-of-town family members for the fifth annual Carry the Load walk, which honors the true meaning of Memorial Day. It starts at the American flag at Cape County Park and extends to the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Where: Cape County Park, Cape Girardeau Riverfront

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

More info: facebook.com/ctlcapegirardeau

Honor those who served

Join VFW Post 5900 at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Bollinger County Courthouse to honor those who died while serving in the United States armed forces.

Where: Bollinger County Courthouse at 204 High St. in Marble Hill, Missouri

When: 10 a.m. today

More info: facebook.com/bocochamber

Harmonies at the park

The Chaffee Historical Society is hosting a free concert in the park on Memorial Day. The Chaffee Community Band performs at 3 p.m., and concessions -- hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and lemonade -- will be available.

Where: Circle Park at West Yoakum and Third Street in Chaffee, Missouri

When: 3 p.m. Monday

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy