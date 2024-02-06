All sections
January 24, 2017

'Batman v Superman,' 'Zoolander 2' lead Razzie nominations

NEW YORK -- The much-derided superhero clash "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and the far-too-late comedy sequel "Zoolander 2" are leading nominees for the 37th annual Razzie Awards. "Zoolander 2" drew nine nods and "Batman v Superman" landed eight in nominations announced Monday for the worst films and performances of 2016...

Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The much-derided superhero clash "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and the far-too-late comedy sequel "Zoolander 2" are leading nominees for the 37th annual Razzie Awards.

"Zoolander 2" drew nine nods and "Batman v Superman" landed eight in nominations announced Monday for the worst films and performances of 2016.

Both are up for worst picture, along with "Gods of Egypt," "Independence Day: Resurgence," "Dirty Grandpa" and the political documentary "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party."

Many nominees are typically acclaimed performers, including Robert De Niro ("Dirty Grandpa"), Naomi Watts ("Divergent Series: Allegiant" and "Shut-In"), Kristen Wiig ("Zoolander"), Johnny Depp ("Alice Through the Looking Glass"), Will Ferrell ("Zoolander 2"), Ben Affleck ("Batman v Superman") and Julia Roberts ("Mother's Day").

"Winners" will be announced Feb. 25.

Entertainment
