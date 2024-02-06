Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.

It was closely followed by its release date and meme companion Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", which scored eight nominations, including best picture drama and for actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

In a statement, Gerwig said she, "can't wait to bring the Barbie party to the Globes."

The revamped group, now a for-profit endeavor with a larger and more diverse voting body, announced nominations Monday for its January awards show, after scandal and several troubled years, including one without a broadcast. Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama presided over the announcements from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the show will also take place on Jan. 7.

Films nominated for best motion picture drama included "Oppenheimer", Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon", Bradley Cooper's "Maestro", Celine Song's "Past Lives", Justine Triet's "Anatomy of a Fall" and Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest".

Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer". Universal Pictures via AP

In the best motion picture musical or comedy category, "Barbie" was joined by "Air", "American Fiction" "The Holdovers", "May December" and "Poor Things".

Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" and Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" both received seven nominations each. "Poor Things" saw nominations for Lanthimos, its actors Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Tony McNamara for screenplay. "Killers of the Flower Moon" got nods for Scorsese, for direction and co-writing the screenplay with Eric Roth, and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro.

Stone, who was also nominated for the Showtime series "The Curse", said in a statement that she was "Feeling extremely bewildered and thankful for it all." She also said her "Poor Things" character Bella Baxter is her favorite.

DiCaprio praised Gladstone in his statement: "She is the soul of our film and helped to bring this sinister and painful part of our nation's history to life," he wrote. The film is about the murders of wealthy Osage individuals in Oklahoma in the early 20th century.

"Barbie" tied for second-most nominations in Globes history with "Cabaret", from 1972. Robert Altman's "Nashville" remains the record-holder with 11 nominations. It went into the morning as a favorite and got a big boost from its three original song nominations, including "I'm Just Ken", and one of the year's new categories, recognizing cinematic and box office achievement. One person who was not nominated was America Ferrera, who delivered the movie's most memorable monologue.

"Succession" was the top-nominated television program, with nine nods including for series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, followed by Hulu's "The Bear".

As always there were some big surprises, like Jennifer Lawrence getting nominated for her bawdy R-rated comedy "No Hard Feelings" for best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy. She was nominated alongside Robbie, Stone and Fantasia Barrino ("The Color Purple"), Natalie Portman ("May December") and Alma PÃ¶ysti ("Fallen Leaves").

Barrino heard the news from her husband who she immediately called back to make sure she wasn't dreaming.

"My voice is shot because I've been screaming, crying and just telling God, 'Thank you.' I almost allowed fear to hinder me from this role, to keep me from this role," she told the AP through tears. She's been on the road for work and said she's excited to go home and experience it with her children.