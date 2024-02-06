Barb Bailey, Aaron Horrell release new children's book

The creative team of Alison Barbaron has completed a children's book titled "Thurman Gets The Help He Needs."
It is the latest brainchild of Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey of the Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
In the book, Thurman is a mumbling troll who is looking for help weeding his flowerbeds by the bridge. The woodland creatures that try to help include a turtle, rabbit, fox and bear, but miscommunication and confusion ensues. Three baby goats want to help, but the misinformation has the woodland creatures trying to keep them away from the troll.
Bailey, who has goats, mentioned they should write a children's book with goats in it.
Eight months ago, they began writing and painting the illustrations.
According to Horrell, their collaborative style is unique. The focus of the partnership is the creative process itself.
"I'll be driving or doing dishes and have an idea and need to get it down," Bailey said.
As soon as possible she will send a text.
"We write together. We paint together. There is no writer's block or painter's block," Horrell said.
The team painted the original artwork on 6-by-8-inch Masonite minis that comprise the artwork that illustrates the book.
"We can do two paintings on the minis a week," Horrell said.
Over the past three years, the couple has completed 226 minis that depict scenes of various fantasy characters.
One partner will paint for a while on a tile, then the other will paint. They will pass it back and forth until they each are satisfied.
"We have an agreement," Horrell said. "Either one of us can paint over and redo what the other has done."
It would seem to be a recipe for disaster, but respect for each other, the art and for the project keeps them on track.
"The way we work together is a godsend," said Horrell.
"It's easy, polite," Bailey added.
The results are whimsical tiles that are vividly hued. Two artists working together gives each piece a depth and dimension that showcases each artist's work in a subtle blending of styles.
Several other books are in progress and will use some of the tiles on display in the gallery.
"We hope people will come in to see the book and see other things in the gallery," Horrell said.
A lot of work and love went into this wholesome children's book. The book was written, rewritten and the tiles repainted several times.
"And the rewrites," Horrell said. "We changed the name five times."
The Painted Wren Art Galley has 25 copies of the book on hand for $10 each.
The book also is available on Amazon for $9.99 and on Kindle for $2.99.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.