Barb Bailey, Aaron Horrell release new children's book

The creative team of Alison Barbaron has completed a children's book titled "Thurman Gets The Help He Needs."

It is the latest brainchild of Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey of the Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

In the book, Thurman is a mumbling troll who is looking for help weeding his flowerbeds by the bridge. The woodland creatures that try to help include a turtle, rabbit, fox and bear, but miscommunication and confusion ensues. Three baby goats want to help, but the misinformation has the woodland creatures trying to keep them away from the troll.

Bailey, who has goats, mentioned they should write a children's book with goats in it.

Eight months ago, they began writing and painting the illustrations.

According to Horrell, their collaborative style is unique. The focus of the partnership is the creative process itself.

"I'll be driving or doing dishes and have an idea and need to get it down," Bailey said.

As soon as possible she will send a text.

"We write together. We paint together. There is no writer's block or painter's block," Horrell said.

The team painted the original artwork on 6-by-8-inch Masonite minis that comprise the artwork that illustrates the book.

"We can do two paintings on the minis a week," Horrell said.

Over the past three years, the couple has completed 226 minis that depict scenes of various fantasy characters.