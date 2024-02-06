Banderas drew on heart attack in new film

TORONTO -- Antonio Banderas said his emotional state from having a heart attack a few years ago influenced his award-winning performance in the Pedro Almodovar film, "Pain and Glory."

Banderas won the best actor trophy earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

In an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, Banderas told The Associated Press drawing on personal experience has always helped him, but Almodovar stressed he especially embrace it for the performance.

"I had a heart attack two and a half years ago, and it changed me in certain ways, yeah, and Pedro detected that, and he saw it, and he says, 'You know, don't hide this thing,"' he said.

Banderas said he understood the famed Spanish director's message.

"I knew exactly what he was talking about, because after you have a heart attack you receive a lot of information on what life is all about that is very difficult to describe in words, but it just set up a new way of understanding life itself," Banderas said.

The 2017 cardiac event significantly changed his life, the 59-year-old said. Family and friends became more important.

"You become more raw," he said. "You eliminate things you thought were important in your life, you erase them out of your life."