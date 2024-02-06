Balloons fill Albuquerque sky in 2nd day of annual fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Hundreds of balloons filled the sky over Albuquerque in the city's annual International Balloon Fiesta.

Event officials sent up the green flag just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, giving the all clear for the mass ascension.

Balloons were mostly tethered to the ground Saturday because of fog and that mass ascension was canceled.

But the weather was ideal Sunday and balloons of all types took off from Balloon Fiesta Park.