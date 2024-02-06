'Bachelor' star Chris Soules charged in deadly Iowa crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Chris Soules, an Iowa farmer who starred on "The Bachelor" two years ago, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of causing a deadly accident and leaving the scene.

Soules, portrayed as a wholesome country boy looking for love on season 19 of the ABC reality show, was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that rear-ended a tractor Monday night in northern Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The crash sent the tractor into a ditch on one side of the road and Soules' truck into a ditch on the other side, the patrol said. The tractor driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol identified him as 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher, a farmer from Aurora, Iowa.

Authorities said someone called 911 to report the crash, but he or she didn't release the identity of the caller or audio of the call. Investigators spoke to witnesses and determined Soules caused the crash and left the scene, according to a complaint, which doesn't name the witnesses.

Alcohol was found at the scene, and investigators are trying to determine whose it was, Sheriff Bill Wolgram said. Court records show Soules has had some driving infractions in the past, including a 2006 conviction for operating while intoxicated.

Soules, 35, was arrested early Tuesday in Aurora, about five hours after the crash, and was booked into the Buchanan County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. He was released about midday on $10,000 bond and will be required to surrender his passport and wear an electronic-monitoring ankle bracelet until his trial, jail officials said.