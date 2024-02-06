Avengers help unveil $5M donation for seriously ill children

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Some of Marvel's top Avengers assembled to support a $5 million donation to benefit seriously ill children in hospitals around the globe.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Brie Larson helped unveil the donation of money and toys to benefit charities and children's hospitals at Disney Resort in Anaheim on Friday.

"More than any time, it's a time to give back to these courageous kids who inspire us," said Downey Jr., who stars as Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

After the announcement, several of the "Avengers: Endgame" stars -- including Johansson, Renner, Rudd and Hemsworth -- visited children from the local Boys & Girls Clubs to play at the LEGO store in downtown Disney, where toys with their characters' likenesses were unveiled.

"It's not a bad day in the office when you get to come to Disneyland," said Johansson, who plays Black Widow. "I've been a huge fan of Disney for like forever. I come from a big, Disney loving family. To be here with my fellow Avengers and all these kids, it's just great. It's such a great way to spend the day."