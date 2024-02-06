NEW YORK -- In a weekend of perfect counterprogramming for Hollywood, the comic-book movie "Venom" shrugged off bad reviews to shatter the October box-office record with an $80 million debut, while Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born" soared to $41.3 million.

With $174.5 million in tickets sold at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore, it was easily the best October weekend ever thanks to two very different films that outperformed expectations.

"Venom" came in a critically panned, much-doubted foray by Sony Pictures to kick-start a Marvel expansion away from "Spider-Man." Warner Bros.' "A Star Is Born" remake rode a wave of hype, Oscar buzz and acclaim for Cooper's directorial debut and Lady Gaga's first leading performance.