Leading up to the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, Marcus Theatres and Marcus Wehrenberg Theatres is set to showcase "silver screen excellence" during its 2019 Best Picture Festival, according to a news release.
The two-day event will give moviegoers the chance to see all seven theatrical nominees for Best Picture on Feb. 16 and 23.
And new this year, attendees also will have access to nominated animated and live action short films.
Schedule at Cape West Cinema in Cape Girardeau
11 a.m. nominated Live Action Short Films (Various Ratings; 120 minutes)
1:35 p.m. "Green Book" (PG-13; 130 minutes)
A working-class Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour through the Deep South in the 1960s. The two soon develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism in an era of segregation.
4:20 p.m. "A Star is Born" (R; 135 minutes)
A musician helps a younger singer find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral.
7:10 p.m. "BlacKkKlansman" (R; 135 minutes)
Ron Stallworth, an African-American police offer from Colorado Springs, Colorado, successfully manages to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan branch with the help of a Jewish surrogate who eventually becomes its leader. This story is based on actual events.
11 a.m. nominated Animated Short Films (Various Ratings; 90 minutes)
1:05 p.m. "The Favourite" (R; 119 minutes)
In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend, Lady Sarah, governs the country. When Abigail, a new servant, arrives her charm endears her to Sarah.
3:40 p.m. "Vice" (R; 132 minutes)
The story of Dick Cheney, an unassuming bureaucratic Washington insider, who quietly wielded immense power as vice president to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways we still feel today.
6:30 p.m. "Black Panther" (PG-13; 134 minutes)
After the death of his father, T'Challa, heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future. To do so, he must also confront a challenger from his country's past.
9:20 p.m. "Bohemian Rhapsody" (PG-13; 135 minutes)
The foot-stomping story of legendary rock band Queen and its extraordinary lead singer, Freddie Mercury, leading up to the band's famous performance at Live Aid in 1985.
-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.