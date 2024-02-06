Leading up to the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, Marcus Theatres and Marcus Wehrenberg Theatres is set to showcase "silver screen excellence" during its 2019 Best Picture Festival, according to a news release.

The two-day event will give moviegoers the chance to see all seven theatrical nominees for Best Picture on Feb. 16 and 23.

And new this year, attendees also will have access to nominated animated and live action short films.

Schedule at Cape West Cinema in Cape Girardeau

Day One | Saturday

11 a.m. nominated Live Action Short Films (Various Ratings; 120 minutes)

1:35 p.m. "Green Book" (PG-13; 130 minutes)

A working-class Italian-American bouncer becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour through the Deep South in the 1960s. The two soon develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism in an era of segregation.

4:20 p.m. "A Star is Born" (R; 135 minutes)

A musician helps a younger singer find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral.

7:10 p.m. "BlacKkKlansman" (R; 135 minutes)