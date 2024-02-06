LOS ANGELES -- Thandie Newton jokes that there might be something off about Alden Ehrenreich -- because how else could he take on the pressure-filled role of Han Solo with so much ease?

"Every week, I was expecting a call that Alden had had a nervous breakdown and wouldn't be coming to work on Monday," Newton, who plays the tough thief Val in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," joked during a recent interview. "I actually think there's something wrong with him, probably like physically and mentally wrong with him that he was able to sustain this."

Kidding aside, Ehrenreich was saddled with a burden few actors would want to take on -- having to play an iconic character whose identity is tied to a legendary actor in a storied franchise.

"Well, it takes a lot of guts," said Ron Howard, the director of "Solo: A Star Wars Story. "And I was kind of close to something similar many years ago. I directed Michael Keaton in a couple of movies and suddenly he had this chance through his friend Tim Burton to be Batman. And he took the gamble, and he said yes. And at the time, people were just outraged. They just couldn't possibly imagine him being a good Bruce Wayne. And of course he did a great job and had great success with it. Alden, I think, just approached it with a kind of calm professionalism. He's a young guy, but he's got that sort of maturity and he's also very creative."