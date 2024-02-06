At the Movies: And the nominees are ...

The 91st Oscars will be held on Feb. 24 at the Dolby TheatreÂ® at Hollywood & Highland CenterÂ® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Christian Bale in "Vice"

Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe in "At Eternity's Gate"

Rami Malek in "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen in "Green Book"

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali in "Green Book"

Adam Driver in "BlacKkKlansman"

Sam Elliott in "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell in "Vice"

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Yalitza Aparicio in "Roma"

Glenn Close in "The Wife"

Olivia Colman in "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga in "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams in "Vice"

Marina de Tavira in "Roma"

Regina King in "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone in "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz in "The Favourite"

Best animated feature film of the year

"Incredibles 2" Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle

"Isle of Dogs" Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson

"Mirai" Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito

"Ralph Breaks the Internet" Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Achievement in cinematography

"Cold War" Åukasz Å»al

"The Favourite" Robbie Ryan

"Never Look Away" Caleb Deschanel

"Roma" Alfonso Cuar--n

"A Star Is Born" Matthew Libatique

Achievement in costume design

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" Mary Zophres

"Black Panther" Ruth Carter

"The Favourite" Sandy Powell

"Mary Poppins Returns" Sandy Powell

"Mary Queen of Scots" Alexandra Byrne

Achievement in directing

"BlacKkKlansman" Spike Lee

"Cold War" PaweÅ‚ Pawlikowski

"The Favourite" Yorgos Lanthimos

"Roma" Alfonso Cuar--n

"Vice" Adam McKay

Best documentary feature

"Free Solo" Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

"Hale County This Morning, This Evening" RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim

"Minding the Gap" Bing Liu and Diane Quon

"Of Fathers and Sons" Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert

"RBG" Betsy West and Julie Cohen

Best documentary short subject

"Black Sheep" Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn

"End Game" Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman

"Lifeboat" Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser

"A Night at The Garden" Marshall Curry

"Period. End of Sentence." Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Achievement in film editing

"BlacKkKlansman" Barry Alexander Brown

"Bohemian Rhapsody" John Ottman

"The Favourite" Yorgos Mavropsaridis

"Green Book" Patrick J. Don Vito

"Vice" Hank Corwin

Best foreign language film of the year

"Capernaum" Lebanon

"Cold War" Poland

"Never Look Away" Germany

"Roma" Mexico

"Shoplifters" Japan

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

"Border" GÃ¶ran LundstrÃ¶m and Pamela Goldammer

"Mary Queen of Scots" Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

"Vice" Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

"Black Panther" Ludwig Goransson

"BlacKkKlansman" Terence Blanchard

"If Beale Street Could Talk" Nicholas Britell

"Isle of Dogs" Alexandre Desplat

"Mary Poppins Returns" Marc Shaiman

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

"All The Stars" from "Black Panther"

Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

"I'll Fight" from "RBG"

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns"

Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

"Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

Music and Lyric by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best motion picture of the year