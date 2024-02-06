All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 25, 2019

At the Movies: And the nominees are ...

The 91st Oscars will be held on Feb. 24 at the Dolby TheatreÂ® at Hollywood & Highland CenterÂ® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide...

Associated Press

The 91st Oscars will be held on Feb. 24 at the Dolby TheatreÂ® at Hollywood & Highland CenterÂ® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards

Performance by an actor in a leading role

  • Christian Bale in "Vice"
  • Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born"
  • Willem Dafoe in "At Eternity's Gate"
  • Rami Malek in "Bohemian Rhapsody"
  • Viggo Mortensen in "Green Book"

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

  • Mahershala Ali in "Green Book"
  • Adam Driver in "BlacKkKlansman"
  • Sam Elliott in "A Star Is Born"
  • Richard E. Grant in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
  • Sam Rockwell in "Vice"

Performance by an actress in a leading role

  • Yalitza Aparicio in "Roma"
  • Glenn Close in "The Wife"
  • Olivia Colman in "The Favourite"
  • Lady Gaga in "A Star Is Born"
  • Melissa McCarthy in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

  • Amy Adams in "Vice"
  • Marina de Tavira in "Roma"
  • Regina King in "If Beale Street Could Talk"
  • Emma Stone in "The Favourite"
  • Rachel Weisz in "The Favourite"

Best animated feature film of the year

  • "Incredibles 2" Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle
  • "Isle of Dogs" Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson
  • "Mirai" Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito
  • "Ralph Breaks the Internet" Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer
  • "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Achievement in cinematography

  • "Cold War" Åukasz Å»al
  • "The Favourite" Robbie Ryan
  • "Never Look Away" Caleb Deschanel
  • "Roma" Alfonso Cuar--n
  • "A Star Is Born" Matthew Libatique

Achievement in costume design

  • "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" Mary Zophres
  • "Black Panther" Ruth Carter
  • "The Favourite" Sandy Powell
  • "Mary Poppins Returns" Sandy Powell
  • "Mary Queen of Scots" Alexandra Byrne

Achievement in directing

  • "BlacKkKlansman" Spike Lee
  • "Cold War" PaweÅ‚ Pawlikowski
  • "The Favourite" Yorgos Lanthimos
  • "Roma" Alfonso Cuar--n
  • "Vice" Adam McKay

Best documentary feature

  • "Free Solo" Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill
  • "Hale County This Morning, This Evening" RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim
  • "Minding the Gap" Bing Liu and Diane Quon
  • "Of Fathers and Sons" Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert
  • "RBG" Betsy West and Julie Cohen

Best documentary short subject

  • "Black Sheep" Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn
  • "End Game" Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman
  • "Lifeboat" Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser
  • "A Night at The Garden" Marshall Curry
  • "Period. End of Sentence." Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Achievement in film editing

"BlacKkKlansman" Barry Alexander Brown

"Bohemian Rhapsody" John Ottman

"The Favourite" Yorgos Mavropsaridis

"Green Book" Patrick J. Don Vito

"Vice" Hank Corwin

Best foreign language film of the year

"Capernaum" Lebanon

"Cold War" Poland

"Never Look Away" Germany

"Roma" Mexico

"Shoplifters" Japan

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

"Border" GÃ¶ran LundstrÃ¶m and Pamela Goldammer

"Mary Queen of Scots" Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

"Vice" Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

"Black Panther" Ludwig Goransson

"BlacKkKlansman" Terence Blanchard

"If Beale Street Could Talk" Nicholas Britell

"Isle of Dogs" Alexandre Desplat

"Mary Poppins Returns" Marc Shaiman

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

"All The Stars" from "Black Panther"

Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

"I'll Fight" from "RBG"

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns"

Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

"Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

Music and Lyric by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best motion picture of the year

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Black Panther" Kevin Feige, Producer

"BlacKkKlansman" Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers

"Bohemian Rhapsody" Graham King, Producer

"The Favourite" Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers

"Green Book" Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers

"Roma" Gabriela Rodr'guez and Alfonso Cuar--n, Producers

"A Star Is Born" Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers

"Vice" Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Achievement in production design

"Black Panther" Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart

"The Favourite" Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

"First Man" Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

"Mary Poppins Returns" Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

"Roma" Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: BÃ¡rbara Enr'quez

Best animated short film

"Animal Behaviour" Alison Snowden and David Fine

"Bao" Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

"Late Afternoon" Louise Bagnall and Nuria GonzÃ¡lez Blanco

"One Small Step" Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas

"Weekends" Trevor Jimenez

Best live action short film

"Detainment" Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon

"Fauve" Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon

"Marguerite" Marianne Farley and Marie-HelÃ¨ne Panisset

"Mother" Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Mar'a del Puy Alvarado

"Skin" Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman

Achievement in sound editing

"Black Panther" Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

"Bohemian Rhapsody" John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

"First Man" Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

"A Quiet Place" Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

"Roma" Sergio D'az and Skip Lievsay

Achievement in sound mixing

"Black Panther" Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

"Bohemian Rhapsody" Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

"First Man" Jon Taylor, Frank A. MontaÃ±o, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

"Roma" Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and Jose Antonio Garc'a

"A Star Is Born" Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

Achievement in visual effects

"Avengers: Infinity War" Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

"Christopher Robin" Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

"First Man" Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

"Ready Player One" Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

Adapted screenplay

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

"BlacKkKlansman" Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

"If Beale Street Could Talk" Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins

"A Star Is Born" Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

Original screenplay

"The Favourite" Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

"First Reformed" Written by Paul Schrader

"Green Book" Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

"Roma" Written by Alfonso Cuar--n

"Vice" Written by Adam McKay

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy