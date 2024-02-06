At the Movies: And the nominees are ...

The 91st Oscars will be held on Feb. 24 at the Dolby TheatreÂ® at Hollywood & Highland CenterÂ® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
Performance by an actor in a leading role
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Performance by an actress in a leading role
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Best animated feature film of the year
Achievement in cinematography
Achievement in costume design
Achievement in directing
Best documentary feature
Best documentary short subject
Achievement in film editing
"BlacKkKlansman" Barry Alexander Brown
"Bohemian Rhapsody" John Ottman
"The Favourite" Yorgos Mavropsaridis
"Green Book" Patrick J. Don Vito
"Vice" Hank Corwin
Best foreign language film of the year
"Capernaum" Lebanon
"Cold War" Poland
"Never Look Away" Germany
"Roma" Mexico
"Shoplifters" Japan
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
"Border" GÃ¶ran LundstrÃ¶m and Pamela Goldammer
"Mary Queen of Scots" Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks
"Vice" Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)
"Black Panther" Ludwig Goransson
"BlacKkKlansman" Terence Blanchard
"If Beale Street Could Talk" Nicholas Britell
"Isle of Dogs" Alexandre Desplat
"Mary Poppins Returns" Marc Shaiman
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
"All The Stars" from "Black Panther"
Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe
"I'll Fight" from "RBG"
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns"
Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman
"Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"
Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
Music and Lyric by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch
Best motion picture of the year
"Black Panther" Kevin Feige, Producer
"BlacKkKlansman" Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers
"Bohemian Rhapsody" Graham King, Producer
"The Favourite" Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers
"Green Book" Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers
"Roma" Gabriela Rodr'guez and Alfonso Cuar--n, Producers
"A Star Is Born" Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers
"Vice" Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
Achievement in production design
"Black Panther" Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart
"The Favourite" Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
"First Man" Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
"Mary Poppins Returns" Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
"Roma" Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: BÃ¡rbara Enr'quez
Best animated short film
"Animal Behaviour" Alison Snowden and David Fine
"Bao" Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb
"Late Afternoon" Louise Bagnall and Nuria GonzÃ¡lez Blanco
"One Small Step" Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas
"Weekends" Trevor Jimenez
Best live action short film
"Detainment" Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon
"Fauve" Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon
"Marguerite" Marianne Farley and Marie-HelÃ¨ne Panisset
"Mother" Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Mar'a del Puy Alvarado
"Skin" Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman
Achievement in sound editing
"Black Panther" Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker
"Bohemian Rhapsody" John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone
"First Man" Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
"A Quiet Place" Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl
"Roma" Sergio D'az and Skip Lievsay
Achievement in sound mixing
"Black Panther" Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin
"Bohemian Rhapsody" Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali
"First Man" Jon Taylor, Frank A. MontaÃ±o, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis
"Roma" Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and Jose Antonio Garc'a
"A Star Is Born" Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow
Achievement in visual effects
"Avengers: Infinity War" Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
"Christopher Robin" Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould
"First Man" Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm
"Ready Player One" Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy
Adapted screenplay
"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen
"BlacKkKlansman" Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
"If Beale Street Could Talk" Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins
"A Star Is Born" Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
Original screenplay
"The Favourite" Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
"First Reformed" Written by Paul Schrader
"Green Book" Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
"Roma" Written by Alfonso Cuar--n
"Vice" Written by Adam McKay
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.