As streaming services cut costs, TV shows — and residuals — vanish

Actor Diana-Maria Riva is all too familiar with one of her shows being canceled. For a performer, it's a painful, unfortunate part of show business. But this was different.

In December, Riva was floored when she found out "Gordita Chronicles", her recently canceled family comedy, would be removed from HBO Max's vast streaming library -- one of dozens of shows HBO last year effectively wiped from existence for U.S. viewers. Among others: "Westworld", "The Time Traveler's Wife", "Minx", "Mrs. Fletcher" and numerous animated and reality series.

For Riva, the developments were crushing. Over 10 episodes, the critically lauded series followed a plus-sized 12-year-old named Cucu as she and her Dominican family adapt to life in 1980s Miami.

"It was as if somebody had broken up with you and then came back to remind you a couple of weeks later that we've broken up," said Riva, who played Cucu's mother. "It was already heartbreaking. But then it's an added punch to just say, 'Now we're going to wipe the evidence of you ever having been here.'"

As streamers face mounting pressure to save money, several have followed HBO's lead. Erasing original shows from their libraries can help streamers get tax write-downs and, to a smaller extent, save on residual payments. But it brings criticism they are sidelining already marginalized voices and shortchanging creatives out of already slimmer residual paychecks. These issues have increased tension between executives and writers amid union contract negotiations that started late last month and could lead to a significant work stoppage this spring.

Alice Englert in a scene from "Dangerous Liasons". Stanislav Honzik ~ Starz via AP

Streaming companies offer this defense: They never promised that shows would live forever. In a hyper-competitive, changing market, they say, each streamer is trying to balance ample offerings with sheer survival.

Streamers tighten their belts

Amid the downturn in the tech and media industries, streamers are being pushed to cut spending and turn a profit rather than "chasing growth at all costs," media analyst Dan Rayburn said.

"These companies have had to change the way they're spending on content because Wall Street says you've got to get to profitability much faster," Rayburn said. He cited how Disney's stock nosedived in November after the company revealed its direct-to-consumer unit, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, lost nearly $1.5 billion in one quarter.

HBO's 2022 purges -- which occurred as its parent company, Warner Bros., merged with Discovery, enabling a slew of tax write-off possibilities -- were the most notable example. But its rivals quickly followed suit. In January, Starz erased a handful of shows, including "Dangerous Liaisons", a costume drama that disappeared from its streaming app days after the finale aired. Some fans said they missed the last episode.

Ed Harris in a scene from "Westworld". John Johnson ~ HBO via AP

Then, a few weeks later, Showtime underwent its own culling. It eliminated the Jeff Daniels-led drama "American Rust", among others. Paramount+, with Showtime integrating into the service, did the same with some of its offerings, including Jordan Peele's revival of "The Twilight Zone".

Some of those shows have found new homes. For those that haven't, including "Gordita Chronicles", the effects of their disappearance are widespread. Potential viewers might never have a chance to discover it. Actors and writers no longer know whether their work will be seen again. And the original streamer no longer has to pay residuals.

How much money streamers save through these erasures is unclear. But Rayburn said the companies clearly concluded the excised shows weren't bringing in enough new customers or significantly aiding retention efforts. Instead, streamers have been shopping the programming to rivals, including free, ad-supported streaming TV channels such as Tubi, which recently began hosting some HBO shows, including "Westworld".

Streamers, Rayburn said, are under no obligation to host shows for years. What's more, customers have gotten used to hopping among apps to hunt down titles that bounce among them.