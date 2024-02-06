As Spider-Man turns 60, fans reflect on diverse appeal

NEW YORK -- Spider-Man fandom is in Tyler Scott Hoover's blood -- but not because he was bitten by an irradiated arachnid. His father had collected Marvel comic books featuring the character since the 1970s.

"He passed down a ton of comics to me," said Hoover, 32, of Glen Burnie, Maryland. "It kind of makes it almost like a religion. It would have been hard for me not to become a fan of Spider-Man."

There are legions of fans of Spider-Man, who this month marks 60 years in the vast, imaginative world of comic books, movies and merch. Among those fans are devotees such as Hoover, a professional Spider-Man cosplayer and model who doesn't resemble the longtime "canon" presentation of the character. However, in the cinematic and comics universes, a Black Spider-Man is now reality.

Hoover is biracial -- of Black and white ancestry -- and stands at 6 feet, 2 inches. And the story of his fandom illustrates an important point about New York City's favorite super-powered wall-crawler: The appeal of the character long ago transcended its original iteration as a white, unimposing, orphaned teenager.

The Spider-Man character's classic costume, complete with wide-eyed and web-patterned mask, is a key ingredient to the character's appeal across race, gender and nationality. Almost anyone can imagine themselves behind it as this everyman -- an underestimated smartypants who, after a quick change into head-to-toe spandex, becomes a force for good.

Tyler Scott Hoover as Spider-Man. Tyler Scott Hoover via AP

"The older I got, slowly but surely, I saw how relatable the character was," Hoover said. "He had to work through his struggles while still maintaining a secret identity and doing good for the people. That kind of moral compass is powerful, especially for an impressionable mind."

More importantly, Hoover said, it's Spider-Man's struggle to protect his hometown that makes the character more believable than superheroes whose origin stories include wealth and influence. No coincidence, surely, that he refers to himself as "your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."

Created by the late Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Spider-Man appeared in comics as early as June 1962, although the canon date of his debut is Aug. 10, 1962, in Marvel's Amazing Fantasy No. 15. Peter Parker, a high schooler bitten by a spider from a science experiment, developed superhuman strength, the ability to cling to solid surfaces and fast reflexes aided by the ability to sense and anticipate danger.

But on his journey to becoming a superhero, Parker fails to stop a burglar who later kills his Uncle Ben, leaving his adoptive aunt widowed. The character then strives to honor the words etched at the end of that debut issue, later attributed to his uncle: "With great power, there must also come great responsibility."

Racially and culturally diverse superheroes, generally absent from the mainstream comics scene during its first decades, began to emerge in the years after Spider-Man's debut, particularly at Marvel.