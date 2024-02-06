Nine artists sat or stood in a loose semicircle around a model in a denim dress, pens and pencils scratching across paper, paint sliding from brush to board, during Wednesday night's weekly figure-drawing session at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri building in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Group leader Craig Thomas nudged paint onto a square of Masonite, swirling disparate colors of acrylic paint into precise hues on his palette, tilting his head to get a better lead on the light and shadows playing across the model's face.

Thomas said the group hasn't really changed much since he took over in the mid-1990s.

"Nothing's really changed except some of the people," he said.

The group, which is open to the public, started in 1979, he said, when former Southeast Missouri State University professor Grant Lund and some local artists started meeting every other week at the university or in Sikeston, Missouri.

Artists prepare to sketch Emily Seiler during the figure-drawing session Wednesday night at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in downtown Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

At some point, Thomas said, the group started meeting in downtown Cape Girardeau at the Arts Council building, first at 32 N. Main St. and now at 16 N. Spanish St.

"Keeping in practice is a good thing," Thomas said, adding many artists tend to be introverted, and having a social outlet with like-minded people is helpful.

"It's a great way for all artists to interact," Thomas added.

Soft music rolled out of speakers throughout the room, and Thomas said his Pandora station plays a variety of music to accommodate differing tastes of group members. Anything from Metallica to classical to '60s pop hits is fair game.

"Just no country," Brenda Seyer said.

Anita Dickerson sketches Emily Seiler during the figure-drawing session Wednesday night. Laura Simon

Next door is On Cue Performing Arts Studio, and often, Thomas said, sound from rehearsals or lessons bleeds through the wall.

"One week, they had tap dancing," Thomas said, laughing. "That was interesting."

The idea behind the group, beyond socializing, is to work on technique and keep in practice.

"The figure is always a good challenge," Thomas said. "It's a classic way to experience art."

Models are either clothed or nude, Thomas said, and are paid $5 from each person in the group regardless of dress.

Brenda Seyer, left, and Anita Dickerson sketch Emily Seiler during the figure-drawing session Wednesday night at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in downtown Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

At 7 p.m., the drawing begins with gesture drawing for 30 minutes. The model's pose changes about every eight minutes, and after a break, the model sits in a succession of formal poses, held for 20 minutes each, for the remainder of the session, which usually ends at about 8:30 p.m.

Thomas said the group has had a variety of models, ranging from a single subject to couples to as many as six, one time.

"They were exchange students," Thomas said. "We had to kind of pick and choose who sat for us that time."

Dylan Alexander said this was his first time attending the group. He sketched the model's face with his mechanical pencil, roughing in lines to add detail later.

"I've been drawing all my life, I think," Alexander said, nodding to his father, Brian Grim, seated next to him, drawing the model from a slightly different perspective.

Craig Thomas looks up from his canvas during the figure-drawing session Wednesday night at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in downtown Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

Grim said he's a recent addition to the group, having attended only once before Wednesday's session.

"I befriended a group member who got me to stop in and try it out," Grim said.

Figure drawing is a different sort of drawing from Grim's usual style. He placed first in Cape Comic Con's 2017 art contest, with an illustration-style depiction of an elven warrior, and he'll design next year's program cover.