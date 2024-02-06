All sections
July 7, 2017

Arts Council announces Art for the Health of It winners

Winners of the Art for the Health of It exhibition have been announced. The 25th annual exhibit, jointly sponsored by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and SoutheastHEALTH, will focus on the healing benefits of art. Artwork will remain on display until Aug. 23 in Southeast Hospital's transport hallway between elevators A and C, according to an Arts Council news release...

Southeast Missourian

Winners of the Art for the Health of It exhibition have been announced.

The 25th annual exhibit, jointly sponsored by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and SoutheastHEALTH, will focus on the healing benefits of art.

Artwork will remain on display until Aug. 23 in Southeast Hospital's transport hallway between elevators A and C, according to an Arts Council news release.

Laura Schumpert served as juror for the exhibit.

* Best of Show — Robert Ressel, "Pearls on a Vase"

* Juror's Award — Linda Buis, "Bearer of Hope Gingko"

* Juror's Award — Tom Neumeyer, "Into the Mist"

* Juror's Award — Sarah Cochrane, "Parakeet Row"

* Juror's Award — Dave Carter, "Glorified"

Pertinent addresses:

16 N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

1701 Lacey St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

