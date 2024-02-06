Arts Council announces Art for the Health of It winners

Winners of the Art for the Health of It exhibition have been announced.

The 25th annual exhibit, jointly sponsored by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and SoutheastHEALTH, will focus on the healing benefits of art.

Artwork will remain on display until Aug. 23 in Southeast Hospital's transport hallway between elevators A and C, according to an Arts Council news release.

Laura Schumpert served as juror for the exhibit.

* Best of Show — Robert Ressel, "Pearls on a Vase"

* Juror's Award — Linda Buis, "Bearer of Hope Gingko"