September 29, 2017

Artifacts for 9/29/17

Southeast Missourian

The Pinta and the Nina visit Cape riverfront

The Pinta and the Nina, replicas of Christopher Columbus' ships, will sail to Cape Girardeau and be docked at Riverfront Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily today through Oct. 8. While in port, the general public is invited aboard for tours. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for students ages 5 to 16. For children 4 and younger, admission is free. For more information, visit www.visitcape.com/historicweekend2017 or (573) 335-1631.

'An American Hero' performances this weekend

A dramatic musical centered on an optimistic Irish immigrant who joins the United States Army and marries a spirited American woman before being sent to fight in World War II, where he becomes the reluctant recipient of the Medal of Honor, "An American Hero" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available online at www.rivercampus.org or the River Campus box office, (573) 651-2265.

American Legion Cotton Carnival continues

Celebrated since 1945, this five-day festival honors military veterans of all branches and celebrates the annual cotton harvest. Held at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds, festivities start at 5 p.m. today and noon Saturday and go until midnight. Enjoy carnival rides, games, pageants and entertainment. The Cotton Carnival Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the Sikeston American Legion Post 114. For more information, call (573) 471-9956.

'Sister's Back to School Catechism' set for Tuesday

Sister's comedy act is back for another performance, with her signature class participation and the church's take on familiar Halloween tales of ghosts and goblins, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available online at www.rivercampus.org or the River Campus box office, (573) 651-2265.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent address:

Riverfront, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds, Sikeston, Mo.

Entertainment
