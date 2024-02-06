All sections
EntertainmentNovember 24, 2017
Artifacts for 11/24/2017
This musical tells the story of rock 'n' roll icon Buddy Holly through his short yet spectacular career and features the classic songs "Peggy Sue," "That'll Be The Day," "Not Fade Away," "Oh Boy," Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba," The Big Bopper's "Chantilly Lace" and many more.

'Buddy -- The Buddy Holly Story' to show at the River Campus

This musical tells the story of rock 'n' roll icon Buddy Holly through his short yet spectacular career and features the classic songs "Peggy Sue," "That'll Be The Day," "Not Fade Away," "Oh Boy," Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba," The Big Bopper's "Chantilly Lace" and many more. It will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, by calling (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.

Nature Center Gallery set for December

In December, the Conservation Nature Center at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau will host work by the contestants of the Junior Duck Stamp Contest, in the auditorium gallery. This annual contest highlights talent of many young artists. The nature center lobby will have "Life in Nature," a photo gallery by Clay Guthrie focusing on life -- from insects and plants to birds, reptiles and mammals.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent address:

518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

