Artifacts 9/8/17

Chad Elliot scheduled for Tunes at Twilight

Chad Elliott will perform at the free Tunes at Twilight concert at 6:30 p.m. today at the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo, on Lorimier Street just south of Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy.

Paint for a Cause set for SEMO District Fair

The Painted Wren Art Gallery will have a booth inside the Arena Building during the SEMO District Fair and will give visitors the opportunity to help set a Cape Girardeau record for most people to paint a painting. For a $1 (or more) donation, anyone may paint for a short time on a 5-by-10-foot panel. All money raised will go to residents of the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, and the completed painting will hang on the wall in the Veterans Home lobby. Any donations can be delivered or mailed to Painted Wren Art Gallery, 223 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau. To sponsor or volunteer prior to the event, contact Aaron Horrell at (573) 579-1000.

Touch-A-Truck event Saturday in Jackson

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, the Jackson Community Outreach Board invites everyone to join in on a fun, free, interactive event for children that allows them to view and learn about various kinds of vehicles, from police cars and firetrucks to construction and military equipment -- maybe even a helicopter. The vehicles will be set up in the upper lot of the Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood St., and each vehicle will have a docent to explain how the vehicle is used. There will be a bounce house and informational displays from community businesses and not-for-profits.

Cruise for a Cure at Jackson City Park

The Cruise for a Cure free car show will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson city pool parking lot. There will be no judging or classes; attendees will donate to their car of choice for best in show. There will be first-, second- and third-place trophies awarded at 2 p.m. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. Bring a car, motorcycle or tractor and join in for a great car show for a great cause. For more information, contact Paul Westrich at (573) 318-0037 or pwgeneralO1@yahoo.com. Starting at 10 a.m., hamburger or hot dog, chips and drink will be available for $5.

Venus Williams to speak Thursday

Tennis icon Venus Williams will speak at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, about her career on and off the tennis court. Tickets are $10 each and are available at the Show Me Center box office or online at showmecenter.biz.