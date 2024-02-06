Artifacts 9/22/17

Words on Fire Poetry Slam set for today

Words on Fire Poetry Slam will be held today at Cup 'n' Cork. Slam poetry, a literary and performative genre, weaves words together with high-energy performance into a powerful message. Slams are competitive and welcome individual or team performances of poets' original works. Registration begins at 5 p.m. today at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/113623482669238.

Bollinger Fall Festival this weekend

There will be vendors, crafts, food, games, rides and more during the Bollinger County Fall Festival at Marble Hill Ball Park. The festival will open at 5 p.m. today and at 9 a.m. Saturday. Rhonda "Sis" Massa and Friends will perform at 6:30 p.m. today. A parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with an opening presentation at 11 a.m. A chicken-and-dumplings dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Nutrition Center. A car show will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin City Park. A kiddie-tractor pull will be at noon. A karaoke contest with Parker & Pals Karaoke will be from 2 to 6 p.m. New to the fair this year is the "Best of Bollinger County"; the Bollinger County Farm Bureau will sponsor the judging of canned goods, baked goods, horticulture, row crops and photography. For more information, contact Lacy Upchurch at (573) 238-3959 or Betsy VanGennip at (573) 208-8042.

Author Forister to hold book signing

Robert H. Forister will have a book signing and discussion about his book "Scott County, Missouri: Its Prominent Role in Southeast Missouri History" at 6:30 p.m. today at the Scott City Historical Museum, 1514 Main St. in Scott City.

Cat Ranch Art Guild fall event set

Drive to Marble Hill, Missouri, and follow the signs to the Cat Ranch, which is hosting its annual fall event, a Community Art Show, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Lucky Clover Rendezvous will be set up on the Cat Ranch grounds. There is no charge to visit. There will be music and art displays. An outdoor church service will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CatRanchArtGuild.