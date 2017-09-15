Artifacts 9/15/17

SEMO District Fair continues

Today: All events will be at the SEMO District Fairgrounds in Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Beginning at 8 a.m. in the livestock arena, Angus and other beef-cattle breeds will be judged. The 4-H/FFA speaking contest begins at 9 a.m. in the activities tent. Mini-mules judging starts at 9:30 a.m. at ballfield 7. At noon, the 4-H/FFA tractor rodeo will be held behind the grandstand track. Wristbands for kiddie rides will be $13 from noon to 4 p.m. Commercial heifers judging will be at 1 p.m. in the livestock arena. Draft ponies judging will be at 1:30 p.m. at ballfield 7. 4-H draft-horse, draft-mule, mini-mule and draft-pony judging will be at 3:30 p.m. at ballfield 7. Woody's Wildlife Expo and Racing Pigs will have shows at 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m. on the south fairgrounds. Kenny Aherns will have shows at 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. on the north fairgrounds. Bingo will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the activities tent. The cross-cut saw competition will be at 6:30 p.m. at the antique-tractor display. Draft-pony and mini-mule hitches will be judged at 7:30 p.m. at ballfield 7. The Dewitt Auction/D&S Salvage Hot Rod Truck and Tractor Pull will be at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.

Saturday: The 4-H Clover Kids Small Animal Show will be at 9 a.m. at the livestock arena. The quarter scramble will be at 10:30 a.m. at the livestock arena. Washers tournament -- singles event will be at 11 a.m. at the American Legion pavilion. Wristbands will be available for $25 for rides from noon to 5 p.m. The live-rooster crowing contest will be at 1:30 p.m. at the 4-H/FFA goat tent show ring. Whitewater Bluegrass will perform from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the activities tent. Kenny Aherns will have shows at 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on the north fairgrounds. Woody's Wildlife Expo and Racing Pigs will have shows at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. on the south fairgrounds. Pee Wee showmanship will be at 2 p.m. at the livestock arena. The 4-H horse show will be at 2 p.m. at ballfield 7. Back Alley Deckos (bluegrass music) will perform from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the activities tent. The pedal-tractor pull will be at 5 p.m. at the livestock arena. Lewis Family and Country Fire Cloggers will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. at the activities tent. The Dewitt Auction/D&S Salvage Hot Rod Truck and Tractor Pull will be at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.

Tunes at Twilight with Jimmy Davis

Jimmy Davis is set to perform at 6:30 p.m. today during the free Tunes at Twilight concert on the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo on Lorimier Street, just south of Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Coins for Cardiac at Coin-Op Cantina

SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors will host an evening of fun to benefit the HeartStrong Fund from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Coin-Op Cantina, 46 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Each ticket includes arcade games such as pinball, retro video games and skee ball and gourmet grilled-cheese sandwiches from the Melting Co. Domestic and craft beers are on tap, and drawings for prizes will be held every hour. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Attendees must be 21 or older. For more information, visit www.sehealth.org/foundation/ambassador-events or call (573) 519-4923.

Silent film to play at Jackson City Park

Music @ St. Paul will present "The Great K and A Train Robbery," a silent film, with organist Jack Jenkins from the Fabulous Fox Theater in St. Louis providing the story through music. The film begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday the Jackson City Park band shell. Free admission.

Murder Mystery Dinner to be Saturday

Bugsy's Birthday Bash, a 1920s-style murder-mystery dinner, will be held starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Whistle Stop Depot, 252 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. Prizes awarded for best flapper costume and best gangster costume. Charleston dance contest. $20 per person. Reservations requested at (573) 243-1688.

Latin American songs to be performed

Southeast Missouri State University music faculty members and students will perform Latin American songs at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the gallery at Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The performance is in conjunction with the exhibition Convergentes, which features work by visiting artists Alejandra Mares, Xavier Moreno and Juan Jose Huerta, being displayed until Sept. 28. The performance is part of a series of events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.