EntertainmentSeptember 1, 2017
Artifacts 9/1/17
The Yule Log Cabin at 7634 Route N in Scott City will open for the Christmas season today and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, except for Christmas Day. Transition Spaces in the Crisp Museum is hosting Michael Faris' work in September. ...
Southeast Missourian

Yule Log Cabin opens today

The Yule Log Cabin at 7634 Route N in Scott City will open for the Christmas season today and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, except for Christmas Day.

Artist reception for Michael Faris today at Crisp Museum

Transition Spaces in the Crisp Museum is hosting Michael Faris' work in September. Faris chronicles actual events or allegories involving contemporary or historical people doing terrible things. An artist reception will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today in Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. More information is available at www.rivercampus.org.

Reconstructed/Reconceptualized to be displayed on River Campus

This exhibit explores the history of the banjo and its direct link to African string instruments, via sculptural works re-contextualizing various wood quality and forms. An artist reception will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today, with an artist talk at 6 p.m. in Crisp Museum on Southeast's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. More information is at www.rivercampus.org.

William H. Thielen artist talk today to open exhibit

"Road Trip: Paintings and Drawings by William H. Thielen" will be exhibited at the River Campus Art Gallery -- Seminary Building Room 106 throughout September. An artist talk will be at 4:30 p.m. today, and reception will follow from 5 to 7 p.m. in the River Campus Art Gallery, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. More information is at www.rivercampus.org.

Tunes at Twilight to host Rip Lee Pryor today at courthouse gazebo

Rip Lee Pryor will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at a free concert as part of Tunes at Twilight on the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo on Lorimier Street, south of Broadway, in Cape Girardeau.

Fall Muster planned for Labor Day at Fort D Historic Site

On Labor Day, the soldiers and civilians at Fort D will be busy preparing for fall. Local re-enactors will demonstrate rifle and cannon fire. Admission is free. Activities will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. at Fort D, 920 Fort St. in Cape Girardeau. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy period music at 10 a.m., weather permitting.

Daughter-father artists on display at nature center

Cheyenne and A.J. Hendershott are a daughter and father duo whose drawings are inspired by the extinct birds of Missouri. An exhibit of their work in the Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau, is free and open to the public. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.

Paint for a Cause set for SEMO District Fair

The Painted Wren Art Gallery will have a booth inside the Arena Building during the SEMO District Fair and will give visitors the opportunity to help set a Cape Girardeau record for most people to paint a painting. For a $1 (or more) donation, anyone may paint for a short time on a 5-by-10-foot panel. All money raised will go to residents of the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, and the completed painting will hang on the wall in the Veterans Home lobby. Any donations can be delivered or mailed to Painted Wren Art Gallery, 223 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau. To sponsor or volunteer prior to the event, contact Aaron Horrell at (573) 579-1000.

Painted Wren Halloween photo contest seeking entries

Adult and youth photographers are welcome to submit Halloween photos to Painted Wren Art Gallery's themed photo contest. Photos should be sized between 8-by-10 inches and 16-by-16 inches. No mats or frames. Entry fees for adults: $10 for up to three photos, $3 each additional photo; youth: $5 for up to three photos, $1 for each additional photo. Cash prizes available. Deadline for entries is 6 p.m. Nov. 7. Entry forms, rules and more information are available at the Show Me Themed Photo Contests Facebook page or at Painted Wren Art Gallery, 223 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent address:

7634 Route N, Scott City, Mo.

518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Common Pleas Courthouse, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

920 Fort St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

223 S. Plaza Way, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Arena Building, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Entertainment
