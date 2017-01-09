Artifacts 9/1/17

Yule Log Cabin opens today

The Yule Log Cabin at 7634 Route N in Scott City will open for the Christmas season today and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, except for Christmas Day.

Artist reception for Michael Faris today at Crisp Museum

Transition Spaces in the Crisp Museum is hosting Michael Faris' work in September. Faris chronicles actual events or allegories involving contemporary or historical people doing terrible things. An artist reception will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today in Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. More information is available at www.rivercampus.org.

Reconstructed/Reconceptualized to be displayed on River Campus

This exhibit explores the history of the banjo and its direct link to African string instruments, via sculptural works re-contextualizing various wood quality and forms. An artist reception will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today, with an artist talk at 6 p.m. in Crisp Museum on Southeast's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. More information is at www.rivercampus.org.

William H. Thielen artist talk today to open exhibit

"Road Trip: Paintings and Drawings by William H. Thielen" will be exhibited at the River Campus Art Gallery -- Seminary Building Room 106 throughout September. An artist talk will be at 4:30 p.m. today, and reception will follow from 5 to 7 p.m. in the River Campus Art Gallery, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. More information is at www.rivercampus.org.

Tunes at Twilight to host Rip Lee Pryor today at courthouse gazebo

Rip Lee Pryor will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at a free concert as part of Tunes at Twilight on the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo on Lorimier Street, south of Broadway, in Cape Girardeau.

Fall Muster planned for Labor Day at Fort D Historic Site

On Labor Day, the soldiers and civilians at Fort D will be busy preparing for fall. Local re-enactors will demonstrate rifle and cannon fire. Admission is free. Activities will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. at Fort D, 920 Fort St. in Cape Girardeau. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy period music at 10 a.m., weather permitting.