Artifacts 8/4/17

Bollinger County Museum of Natural History will host Peggy Hill, professor of physics at Southeast Missouri State University, as she discusses the coming Aug. 21 total eclipse, why it's special, what causes eclipses and safe eclipse-observation techniques. The talk begins at 2 p.m. Saturday. Family activities will follow, such as creating solar art, building a pinhole viewer and making a UV bead bracelet. Children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Museum admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children 17 and younger. For more information, call (573) 238-1174 or email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net.
Join the fun at 6 p.m. Saturday for a Murder Mystery Luau: Houligan's Island at the Whistle Stop Depot, 252 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. The cost is $20 each. Call (573) 243-1688 for reservations.
Nationally touring stand-up comedian Krish Mohan will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Paddlewheel Pizza and Subs, 127 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau.
-- From staff reports
