Artifacts 8/25/17

The Rural Kings will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo on Lorimier Street south of Broadway in Cape Girardeau. This free concert is open to the public. Lawn chairs are encouraged.
The Cape River Heritage Museum will host Carl Armstrong for a book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. The topic is Houck's homes.
Sikeston, Missouri, photographer and artist Anne Berbling will be in the lobby at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The program is free and open to the public. More information is available at mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or by calling (573) 290-5218.
The Terraces Stage by Academic Hall, 900 Normal Ave. in Cape Girardeau, will host a concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, featuring pianist/vocalist Merry Ellen Kirk and double-neck guitarist Mark Kroos. Concert is free and open to the public.
River City Players' fall comedy "And Then There Was One" by Michael Druce is a parody of Agatha Christie's murder mysteries, with roles for five men and five women. Auditions will be at 1 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Port Cape Girardeau, 19 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau, or by appointment. For more information or to set an appointment, contact director Patti Wicks on Facebook.
Registration for the next poetry slam begins at 6 p.m. Monday at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Round 1 begins at 6:30 p.m. Group and individual entries are welcome. Poets/groups must read a different original poem, lasting no longer than 3 minutes, for each round. Judges will consider the poem and the delivery when assigning points. Total points from all 3 rounds will determine the winners.
Father/daughter duo Cheyenne and A.J. Hendershott have created drawings inspired by the extinct birds of Missouri. An exhibit of their work at the Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau, is free to view. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.
Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will hold an exhibition titled "Najjar Abdul-Musawwir: Reconstructed/Reconceptualized" through Oct. 22 at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. The exhibition will be an investigation of the banjo's history and its direct link to African string instruments and how it led to the creation of sculptural works focusing on material as content and re-contextualizing various wood quality and forms. A reception will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1, with an artist's talk at 6 p.m. in Crisp Museum.
The Missouri Arts Council wants to know about arts heroes. Nominate arts educators, arts leaders or organizations, creative communities, individual artists and philanthropists before noon Monday. More information is available at www.artsheroesneeded.com.
The Benton, Missouri, Chamber of Commerce encourages area photographers, amateur and professional, to enter favorite pictures in its contest. An exhibit is set for Benton Neighbor Days, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 and 2. There are six categories: landscapes, people, objects, animals, plants and images of Scott County or Benton. Photos may be submitted through Aug. 31 at the Benton City Hall or the Benton Farm Bureau Insurance Office or brought to the Benton Community Building from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31. Photos will be accepted from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 1, but a late fee of $2 per photo will apply. A rosette and cash prize of $50 will be awarded to the Best of Show as determined by a judge. Other ribbons and smaller monetary prizes will be awarded to other entries. Further details and entry forms are available at Benton City Hall, Farm Bureau Insurance Office or the Benton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
-- From staff reports
