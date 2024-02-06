Artifacts 8/25/17

Tunes at Twilight with Rural Kings tonight

The Rural Kings will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo on Lorimier Street south of Broadway in Cape Girardeau. This free concert is open to the public. Lawn chairs are encouraged.

Carl Armstrong book signing Saturday

The Cape River Heritage Museum will host Carl Armstrong for a book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. The topic is Houck's homes.

Meet the Artist on at Nature Center

Sikeston, Missouri, photographer and artist Anne Berbling will be in the lobby at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The program is free and open to the public. More information is available at mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or by calling (573) 290-5218.

Back to School Concert on Saturday

The Terraces Stage by Academic Hall, 900 Normal Ave. in Cape Girardeau, will host a concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, featuring pianist/vocalist Merry Ellen Kirk and double-neck guitarist Mark Kroos. Concert is free and open to the public.

River City Players to hold auditions

River City Players' fall comedy "And Then There Was One" by Michael Druce is a parody of Agatha Christie's murder mysteries, with roles for five men and five women. Auditions will be at 1 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Port Cape Girardeau, 19 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau, or by appointment. For more information or to set an appointment, contact director Patti Wicks on Facebook.

Words on Fire! Poetry Slam at Cup 'n' Cork

Registration for the next poetry slam begins at 6 p.m. Monday at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Round 1 begins at 6:30 p.m. Group and individual entries are welcome. Poets/groups must read a different original poem, lasting no longer than 3 minutes, for each round. Judges will consider the poem and the delivery when assigning points. Total points from all 3 rounds will determine the winners.

Nature Center Art Gallery to open

Father/daughter duo Cheyenne and A.J. Hendershott have created drawings inspired by the extinct birds of Missouri. An exhibit of their work at the Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau, is free to view. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.