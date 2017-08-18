All sections
EntertainmentAugust 18, 2017
Artifacts 8/18/17
Southeast Missourian

A Horn Call concert next week at River Campus

Nicholas Kenney on French horn and Matt Yount on piano will perform A Horn Call, featuring works by Bozza, Messiaen, Mozart, Berge and Strauss at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Shuck Recital Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, by phone at (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.

'Broadway's Next H!t Musical' to be performed at River Campus

The all-improvised musical comedy "Broadway's Next H!t Musical" will kicks off the River Campus' touring series for 2017-2018 at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in Bedell Performance Hall. Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, by phone at (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent addresses:

518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

