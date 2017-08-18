Entertainment August 18, 2017

Artifacts 8/18/17

Nicholas Kenney on French horn and Matt Yount on piano will perform A Horn Call, featuring works by Bozza, Messiaen, Mozart, Berge and Strauss at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Shuck Recital Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, by phone at (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org...