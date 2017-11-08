All sections
August 11, 2017

Artifacts 8/11/17

Tunes at Twilight returns with a performance by Jed Zimmerman at 6:30 p.m. today at the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo in Cape Girardeau. Bring a lawn chair for this free concert. Join the fun at Sikeston's Depot Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 116 W. ...

Jed Zimmerman opens Tunes at Twilight

Tunes at Twilight returns with a performance by Jed Zimmerman at 6:30 p.m. today at the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo in Cape Girardeau. Bring a lawn chair for this free concert.

Cowboy Up! 2017 to be Saturday

Join the fun at Sikeston's Depot Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 116 W. Malone Ave. in Sikeston, Missouri. The event will include covered-wagon rides, pony rides and a petting zoo from Lazy L Safari, photos with rodeo clowns, live demonstrations, free children's activities and more. Outlaw will perform music in the park at 11 a.m. Free festival and museum admission. For more information, call (573) 481-9967.

Rodeo parade to be Saturday morning

The Sikeston Jaycee Rodeo parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday on West Salcedo Road, then follow North Kingshighway to downtown Sikeston, Missouri.

Sikeston Jaycee rodeo continues

Special musical guest Friday night is Chris Young, with David Nail on Saturday. Tickets are available for 7 p.m. start times at sikestonrodeo.com.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent addresses:

44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

116 W. Malone Ave., Sikeston, Mo.

West Salcedo Road, Sikeston, Mo.

1220 N. Ingram Road, Sikeston, Mo.

Entertainment
