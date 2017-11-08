Artifacts 8/11/17

Tunes at Twilight returns with a performance by Jed Zimmerman at 6:30 p.m. today at the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo in Cape Girardeau. Bring a lawn chair for this free concert.
Join the fun at Sikeston's Depot Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 116 W. Malone Ave. in Sikeston, Missouri. The event will include covered-wagon rides, pony rides and a petting zoo from Lazy L Safari, photos with rodeo clowns, live demonstrations, free children's activities and more. Outlaw will perform music in the park at 11 a.m. Free festival and museum admission. For more information, call (573) 481-9967.
The Sikeston Jaycee Rodeo parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday on West Salcedo Road, then follow North Kingshighway to downtown Sikeston, Missouri.
Special musical guest Friday night is Chris Young, with David Nail on Saturday. Tickets are available for 7 p.m. start times at sikestonrodeo.com.
