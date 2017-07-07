Artifacts 7/7/17

Alworth photography reception tonight

Photographer Brian Alworth's exhibition, "Peaceful Solitude: The Film Photography of Brian Alworth," will open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Southeast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum on the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. A reception will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the museum, with an artist talk at 6 p.m. The work will be on display through Aug. 20. More information is online at www.rivercampus.org.

Parks and Rec Day today

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Parks and Rec Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Ice cream, prizes, crafts and games for all ages, free admission and PlayMO, the Parks and Rec mascot, will be there for all to enjoy. For more information, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/Parks/Special-Events.aspx or call (573) 339-6342.

Freedom Rally this weekend

Lawless Harley-Davidson, 2100 E. Outer Road in Scott City, will hold its Great River Freedom Rally. Entertainers including The Lacs, Mark Chesnutt, Big Guns and Jared Blake will perform, and food booths and much more will be on hand beginning at 5:30 p.m. today, 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The Freedom Ride 2 across the Mississippi River will be Saturday, with bike staging from 1 to 4 p.m. and kickstands up at 4:15 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Friedheim Fun Fest on Saturday

Trinity Lutheran Church in Friedheim will have a full day of activities beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday to benefit the annual Waylon Friese Scholarship. A volleyball tournament at the ballfield begins at 9 a.m., and more information and registration are available at (573) 846-7363 or (573) 450-5470. At 10 a.m., a tractor ride will leave from David Seabaugh's home in Friedheim. All tractors are welcome; for more information about the tractor ride call, (573) 517-2642 or (573) 788-2179. The evening activities will begin with live music at 5 p.m. with local talent playing new and older country music. A potluck supper will start at 6 p.m. Attendees should bring a meat, vegetable or dessert dish. Table service will be provided; drinks and lawn chairs should be brought, too. A live and silent auction will be at 7 p.m. Items will be accepted that day, but a call to Mary Friese at (573) 788-2143 is appreciated. For any other information, call Tom Sachse at (573) 517-8846.

Flood victim benefit Saturday at casino

Turning the Tide, a benefit for flood victims in Southeast Missouri, will hold a music festival from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 N. Main St. Featured performers include Dr. Fever and Venus Flytrap, Alex Riffle and the Stiff Riffs, Keith Fletcher, Aimee Marie McGoveran, Russel Stover and the John Galbraith Trio. An art auction and other attractions also are planned. Tickets are $20 at the door, and all proceeds will go toward flood relief.

Meet the artist event set for Nature Center

Dave Carter will be creating insects and flowers with oil paints, using photographs as a reference, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. The program is free, and all ages are welcome. For more information, visit www.mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.

Semoball awards to be Saturday

Outstanding high-school athletes in the area will be celebrated at this red-carpet event beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Player of the Year in 19 different categories will be awarded, along with top awards for male and female athlete of the year, comeback athlete of the year, best sportsmanship award and scholar-athlete of the year. Guest speaker David Eckstein is a former player for the St. Louis Cardinals and MVP of the 2006 World Series. More information is available at www.awards.semoball.com.