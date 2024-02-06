All sections
July 28, 2017

Artifacts 7/28/17

Antique tractors take the road to Leopold, Missouri, with registration starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall on County Road 408. Ride begins at 9 a.m. from the KC Hall, and tractors can be parked at the picnic grounds for display. For more information, call Mark VanGennip at (573) 208-6787 or Ben Seiler at (573) 238-6128

Antique Tractor Ride planned in Leopold

Antique tractors take the road to Leopold, Missouri, with registration starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall on County Road 408. Ride begins at 9 a.m. from the KC Hall, and tractors can be parked at the picnic grounds for display. For more information, call Mark VanGennip at (573) 208-6787 or Ben Seiler at (573) 238-6128.

Craft & Vendor Fair set for Saturday

The Castor River Craft & Vendor Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Zalma General Baptist Church gym. Free admission.

Harry Potter birthday party at Cape library

Celebrate the series of books starring boy wizard Harry Potter. Many activities will be ready for family drop-in fun from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave. Muggles welcome. Event is recommended for ages 5 and older. For more information, call (573) 334-5279, ext. 122.

Leopold Picnic on Saturday

St. John's Church in Leopold, Missouri, will hold its 124th annual picnic from 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the fair grounds, 103 Main St. in Leopold. There will be a gift shop, fish pond, games, homemade ice cream and an all-you-can-eat dinner including kettle beef and chicken and dumplings. Silver Fox will provide live music for dancing beginning at 8 p.m.

Nature Center art display up next week

Anne Berbling's artwork and photography combine in "Ready for Her Close-Up: Southeast Missouri's Flora and Fauna," the Nature Center's art-gallery showing for August. Exhibit is free and will be on display beginning Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. For more information, visit www.mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent address:

Knights of Columbus Hall, County Road 408, Leopold, Mo.

Zalma General Baptist Church, Zalma, Mo.

711 N. Clark Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

103 Main St., Leopold, Mo.

2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

