Artifacts 7/21/17

Adult Only Swim at Cape Splash today

Take a spin in the Vortex Pool, float on the Lazy River, ride the slide or swim laps from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Cape Splash. For more information, call (573) 339-6343 or email sbergman@cityofcape.org.

Teen Challenge Choir performs tonight

The Teen Challenge Choir will sing and give testimonies at 7 p.m. today at the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier St. in Cape Girardeau. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be in First Presbyterian Church.

Gallery grand opening scheduled for Saturday

Westray Studio has moved into Painted Wren Art Gallery at 223 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau, and to celebrate, it's holding a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Photographs by Dr. Joel Ray and graphite drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display. Local authors Pat Nelson and Bill and Sharon Hopkins will sign copies of their books from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and gallery visitors will have a chance to paint on the brand-new Paint for a Cause painting. For more information, call (573) 579-1000 or (573) 837-9514.

Summerfest planned at New Hope

New Hope Christian Ministries will hold a free Summerfest event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 227 Wright St. in Chaffee, Missouri. Free food and carnival games mean fun for all ages. For more information, call (573) 887-9186.

Marquette Techfest to be next week

A casual gala will be held to celebrate the Cape Girardeau area's tech and entrepreneurial community from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Marquette Tower, 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The switch will flip for free public Wi-Fi, and a gourmet bar with wine and craft beer, heavy hors d'oeuvres by 36 Restaurant and a rooftop party band will all be on, along with special announcements from the Marquette Tech District Foundation. Tickets are available at www.marquettetech.com/techfest.