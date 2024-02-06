Artifacts 7/21/17

Take a spin in the Vortex Pool, float on the Lazy River, ride the slide or swim laps from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Cape Splash. For more information, call (573) 339-6343 or email sbergman@cityofcape.org.
The Teen Challenge Choir will sing and give testimonies at 7 p.m. today at the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier St. in Cape Girardeau. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be in First Presbyterian Church.
Westray Studio has moved into Painted Wren Art Gallery at 223 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau, and to celebrate, it's holding a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Photographs by Dr. Joel Ray and graphite drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display. Local authors Pat Nelson and Bill and Sharon Hopkins will sign copies of their books from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and gallery visitors will have a chance to paint on the brand-new Paint for a Cause painting. For more information, call (573) 579-1000 or (573) 837-9514.
New Hope Christian Ministries will hold a free Summerfest event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 227 Wright St. in Chaffee, Missouri. Free food and carnival games mean fun for all ages. For more information, call (573) 887-9186.
A casual gala will be held to celebrate the Cape Girardeau area's tech and entrepreneurial community from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Marquette Tower, 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The switch will flip for free public Wi-Fi, and a gourmet bar with wine and craft beer, heavy hors d'oeuvres by 36 Restaurant and a rooftop party band will all be on, along with special announcements from the Marquette Tech District Foundation. Tickets are available at www.marquettetech.com/techfest.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with Jimmie Miller from Broken & Redeemed Dance to help teach youth in the Cape Girardeau area the fundamentals of hip-hop dance. The next class will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. Boys and girls ages 8 to 16 are welcome. Ages 8 to 11 start at 6 p.m., and 12 to 16 start at 7 p.m. Come for one date or all four. Classes held Thursdays. Fee is $1 per session. No need to pre-register; just pay before entering the class. For more information, contact tbollinger@cityofcape.org.
The 12th annual Mingo Swamp Friends Flora and Fauna Photo Contest is open for entries until Aug. 15. Youth, adults and professional photographers may enter photos. Premiums of $10, $15 and $25 will be awarded to third-, second- and first-place winners in each category and age group. Best of Show will be awarded $50. Photo categories are Mingo Landscapes, People in Nature, Native Plants and Native Wildlife. One photo per category may be entered. Photos must be 8 by 10 inches and matted to an 11-by-14-inch outer measurement. Matting may be bought at hobby and craft stores, at Wal-Mart and other locations. Rules and entry forms are online at www.mingoswampfriends.org and at the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center just north of Puxico off Highway 51. Mingo Swamp Friends will display the winning photos locally and around the state in the coming year. Winning photos of the 2016 contest are on display at the Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. For more information, call (573) 222-3589.
-- From staff reports
Pertinent address:
Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
223 S. Plaza Way, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
227 Wright St., Chaffee, Mo.
338 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, Puxico, Mo.
