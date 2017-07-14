Artifacts 7/14/17

Ross book signing set for tonight

Local author and entrepreneur Adrienne Ross will hold a book signing from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Barnes & Noble, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau. Her two newest books are "Push Your Way to Purpose: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You're Meant to Be" and "Aunt Alma Unleashed: Old, Bold, and Out of Control."

Writers' Conference planned for Saturday

The fourth annual All Write Now! Writers' Conference will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University's University Center, 388 N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Keynote speaker Writer's Digest editor Brian Klems will give a luncheon speech, and workshops, pitches and critiques also will be available. More information is available at www.allwritenowmo.wixsite.com/allwritenow.

Women's Expo 2017 Cape to be Saturday

The first Women's Expo 2017 Cape will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ray's Banquet Plaza Center, 3257 William St. in Cape Girardeau. Celebrating women, entrepreneurship, learning, health and wellness, fashion, creativity and more, the event is free to the public, and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call (636) 628-6839.