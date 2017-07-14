All sections
July 14, 2017

Artifacts 7/14/17

Local author and entrepreneur Adrienne Ross will hold a book signing from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Barnes & Noble, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau. Her two newest books are "Push Your Way to Purpose: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You're Meant to Be" and "Aunt Alma Unleashed: Old, Bold, and Out of Control."

Ross book signing set for tonight

Writers' Conference planned for Saturday

Writers' Conference planned for Saturday

The fourth annual All Write Now! Writers' Conference will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University's University Center, 388 N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Keynote speaker Writer's Digest editor Brian Klems will give a luncheon speech, and workshops, pitches and critiques also will be available. More information is available at www.allwritenowmo.wixsite.com/allwritenow.

Women's Expo 2017 Cape to be Saturday

The first Women's Expo 2017 Cape will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ray's Banquet Plaza Center, 3257 William St. in Cape Girardeau. Celebrating women, entrepreneurship, learning, health and wellness, fashion, creativity and more, the event is free to the public, and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call (636) 628-6839.

Mingo photo contest seeking entrants

The 12th annual Mingo Swamp Friends Flora and Fauna Photography Contest is seeking entries. Entry form, categories and rules are available at mingoswampfriends.org and at the Mingo NWR Visitor Center. Deadline is 4 p.m. Aug. 1.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent addresses:

3049 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

388 N. Henderson Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

3257 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, Puxico, Mo.

