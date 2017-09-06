Artifacts 6/9/17

Sidewalk-chalk photo event Saturday

This family drop-in event from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau, blends chalk and imagination on the sidewalks outside. Indoor fun is planned in case of rain. For more information, visit capelibrary.org/Library%20Events.aspx, call (573) 334-5279 ext. 122 or contact ys@capelibrary.org.

'Running Scared' to be shown outdoors

Cup 'n' Cork will show the 1986 movie "Running Scared" in its outdoor seating area at 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting. Free admission. This is part of a summer-long series, with a movie playing every Saturday night in warm weather. For more information, call (573) 651-5282.

Slam poetry competition set

Poems on Fire Poetry Slam! will hold its first slam poetry competition at 6 p.m. Monday at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Slam poetry weaves words and high-energy performance into a powerful message. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Only the first 10 poets to register will be entered. Poets must read a different, original poem for each round. For more information, search Facebook for the event listing or contact Mary Christy at (573) 979-1698.