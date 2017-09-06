Artifacts 6/9/17

This family drop-in event from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau, blends chalk and imagination on the sidewalks outside. Indoor fun is planned in case of rain. For more information, visit capelibrary.org/Library%20Events.aspx, call (573) 334-5279 ext. 122 or contact ys@capelibrary.org.
Cup 'n' Cork will show the 1986 movie "Running Scared" in its outdoor seating area at 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting. Free admission. This is part of a summer-long series, with a movie playing every Saturday night in warm weather. For more information, call (573) 651-5282.
Poems on Fire Poetry Slam! will hold its first slam poetry competition at 6 p.m. Monday at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Slam poetry weaves words and high-energy performance into a powerful message. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Only the first 10 poets to register will be entered. Poets must read a different, original poem for each round. For more information, search Facebook for the event listing or contact Mary Christy at (573) 979-1698.
Jackson's Beyond the Metal Box program turns plain utility boxes into works of art, creating a more vibrant cityscape for all to enjoy. The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is looking for individual artists, community organizations or business owners to help put art in the public realm by converting the boxes into works of art for all to see. Applications with the proposed box locations are available at www.UJRO.org, under Events. For more information, contact Susan Hahs at dsjjhahs@aol.com.
