Artifacts 6/30/17

Brick City Drop-in Event at Cape Public Library

This family event aims to build a better world with Legos, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave. For more information, visit www.capelibrary.org/Library%20Events.aspx or call (573) 334-5279, ext. 122.

'Bugs and Flowers' on display at art gallery

July's display, "Out For a Walk: A Visual Diary of Bugs and Flowers," is a collection of oil paintings by Dave Carter. Stop in Tuesday through Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. For more information, visit www.mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.