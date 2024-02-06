Artifacts 6/30/17

This family event aims to build a better world with Legos, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark Ave. For more information, visit www.capelibrary.org/Library%20Events.aspx or call (573) 334-5279, ext. 122.
July's display, "Out For a Walk: A Visual Diary of Bugs and Flowers," is a collection of oil paintings by Dave Carter. Stop in Tuesday through Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. For more information, visit www.mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.
-- From staff reports
Pertinent address:
711 N. Clark Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.