June 23, 2017

Artifacts 6/23/17

Southeast Missourian

Baseball benefit auction tonight

A benefit auction will be held for the Burger King Capahas Baseball Team today at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 N. Main St. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The event will feature a silent and live auction. Dinner includes salad bar, baked-potato bar, barbecue ribs, brisket, corn on the cob, barbecue beans, biscuits, pies and cheesecake. Tickets are $15 each, available at the door or by contacting the Capahas baseball team at (573) 579-1089 or mabcapaha@gmail.com. The team is on Facebook as Burger King Capahas.

'Spelling Bee' performances set

This comedy about quirky characters in a spelling bee in fictional Putnam County will be performed at 7:30 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Rust Flexible Theatre at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $20 and available at the River Campus box office, by calling (573) 651-2265 or online at www.rivercampus.org/tickets.

Writers meeting to discuss nonfiction

Author John Fisher of Kennett, Missouri, will present "A Nonfiction Writer's Journey: From Idea to Publication" at the monthly Heartland Writers Guild meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 206 E. Washington St. in Jackson. Anyone interested in writing and being published is welcome to attend.

'Greater Tuna' performance Sunday

This comedy about a small town in Texas has every role performed by two male actors. Performances will be at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Rust Flexible Theatre at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $20 and available at the River Campus box office, by calling (573) 651-2265 or online at www.rivercampus.org/tickets.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent address:

777 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

206 E. Washington St., Jackson, Mo.

Entertainment
