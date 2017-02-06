All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EntertainmentJune 2, 2017

Artifacts 6/2/17

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site at 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville will host a morning of historic games from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Games played will be graces, checkers, corn hole and many more. Event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (573) 243-4591...

Southeast Missourian

Historic games to be played Saturday

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site at 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville will host a morning of historic games from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Games played will be graces, checkers, corn hole and many more. Event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (573) 243-4591.

Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival to be in Marble Hill

The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival with an outdoor beer garden from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Magnolia Park in Marble Hill, Missouri. A barbecue cook-off with cash prizes for three categories and $250 grand prize for Top Overall Best Barbecue, live music, food and craft vendors, kids' activities and more will be ongoing. For more information, including entry fees for the cook-off, visit facebook.com/BoCoChamber/?ref=page_internal or call (573) 238-0477.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Stoogefest returns Sunday

Stooges Restaurant at 507 W. Main St. in Jackson will hold its ninth annual Stoogefest, featuring two bands playing from 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Outside the Lines from Cape Girardeau takes the stage from 3:15 to 6:15 p.m., and The Gian Cage Band from Nashville, Tennessee, will play from 7 to 10 p.m. No outside food or beverages; no cover charge. For more information, visit stoogesrestaurant.com or call (573) 204-7187.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent address:

113 Bollinger Mill Road, Burfordville, Mo.

Magnolia Park, Marble Hill, Mo.

507 W. Main St., Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy