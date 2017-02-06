Artifacts 6/2/17

Historic games to be played Saturday

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site at 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville will host a morning of historic games from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Games played will be graces, checkers, corn hole and many more. Event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (573) 243-4591.

Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival to be in Marble Hill

The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival with an outdoor beer garden from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Magnolia Park in Marble Hill, Missouri. A barbecue cook-off with cash prizes for three categories and $250 grand prize for Top Overall Best Barbecue, live music, food and craft vendors, kids' activities and more will be ongoing. For more information, including entry fees for the cook-off, visit facebook.com/BoCoChamber/?ref=page_internal or call (573) 238-0477.