Artifacts 6/2/17

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site at 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville will host a morning of historic games from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Games played will be graces, checkers, corn hole and many more. Event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (573) 243-4591.
The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Bluegrass and Barbecue Festival with an outdoor beer garden from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Magnolia Park in Marble Hill, Missouri. A barbecue cook-off with cash prizes for three categories and $250 grand prize for Top Overall Best Barbecue, live music, food and craft vendors, kids' activities and more will be ongoing. For more information, including entry fees for the cook-off, visit facebook.com/BoCoChamber/?ref=page_internal or call (573) 238-0477.
Stooges Restaurant at 507 W. Main St. in Jackson will hold its ninth annual Stoogefest, featuring two bands playing from 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Outside the Lines from Cape Girardeau takes the stage from 3:15 to 6:15 p.m., and The Gian Cage Band from Nashville, Tennessee, will play from 7 to 10 p.m. No outside food or beverages; no cover charge. For more information, visit stoogesrestaurant.com or call (573) 204-7187.
-- From staff reports
Pertinent address:
113 Bollinger Mill Road, Burfordville, Mo.
Magnolia Park, Marble Hill, Mo.
507 W. Main St., Jackson, Mo.
