Artifacts 6/16/17

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will have board games available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 711 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Games will be available for all age ranges. For more information, call (573) 334-5279, ext. 122, or visit www.capelibrary.org/Library%20Events.aspx.
A Summer Festival will be from 3 to 9 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Jackson City Park. The event will be family-friendly, with carnival rides, food trucks, crafts, music and more. The festival is free and open to the public.
Join Cape Splash at its new Ship Wreck Island for a Mermaid & Pirate Party from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 1565 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The party is for children 8 years old and younger. The fee is $6 per child. For more information, call (573) 339-6342.
Bob Schmidt will give a lecture titled "Financing the Missouri War" at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Meeting is free and open to the public. The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable meets the third Sunday of every month.
Stan Crader, author of "The Bridge," "Paperboy" and "The Longest Year," will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 223 W. Adams St. in Jackson. To learn more about Stan Crader, visit www.stancrader.com.
-- From staff reports
Pertinent address:
711 N. Clark Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Jackson City Park, Jackson, Mo.
1565 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
2949 Perryville Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
223 W. Adams St., Jackson, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.