Artifacts 5/5/17

Bike to Work and School Day today

This free event to promote physical activity for children and adults begins at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, from 6:15 to 8 a.m. today with breakfast, free T-shirts and helmets while supplies last, a bike checkup, raffle items and more. A police escort will be available to keep riders safe on their journey. For more information, visit cityofcape.org/fitness or call (573) 339-6604.

Southeast faculty to hold exhibit

Southeast Missouri State University faculty will present their work, ranging from ceramics to paintings, drawings, printmaking, sculpture and digital technology in this biennial event. Admission is free, and there will be an opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Crisp Museum on Southeast's River Campus at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Food Truck Friday set

Join the Cinco de Mayo celebration with food, music and art from 5 to 8 p.m. today in the Rust Center for Media parking lot at 325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Caribbeana Creole Taqueria, Melting Co., Hinkebein Hills Farm, Easy Street So Co Food and SEMO Kona Ice will be there, and a portion of the night's proceeds will benefit SEMO Food Bank.

Derby de Mayo scheduled for today

Lutheran Family and Children's Services will host a Derby de Mayo celebration at 6 p.m. today at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Walk the red carpet to the main event, catered by 2 Sides Grillin', with music by the Tungsten Groove. Place bets for the winning horse in the Run for the Roses horse race, bid on silent-auction items and take pictures with friends in the complimentary photo booth. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., and the dance and race start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at the Cape Girardeau LFCS office at 3178 Blattner Drive in Cape Girardeau or online at lfcsmo.org.

Southeast's Senior Showcase to be held

Graduating Southeast Missouri State University seniors completing a degree in theater or dance will showcase their talent this weekend before traveling to New York and Los Angeles to perform for invited agents and casting directors from major markets. The Senior Showcase will be held at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Rust Flexible Theatre on Southeast's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, contact Janice Bittle at (573) 651-2149 or jbittle@semo.edu.

Jackson in Bloom rescheduled

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will sponsor Jackson in Bloom from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the courthouse square at 100 Court St. in Jackson. Jackson High School's plant sale, yard and garden products and services, craft and food vendors, art, uptown business specials and children's activities will be there. For more information, visit uptownjackson.org, email jacksoninbloom@gmail.com or call (573) 225-6651 or (573) 275-0458.

Free Comic Book Day event Saturday

The Comix Strip at 821 Broadway in Cape Girardeau will hold its celebration of the annual national Free Comic Book Day event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Anyone can walk in and get one free comic book per person out of 20 select comics with no purchase, while supplies last. For more information, call (573) 335-9908 or email mobettercomics@hotmail.com.