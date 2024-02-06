Artifacts 5/26/17

Party Animals fundraiser set

A fundraiser hosted by Jackson Party Animals and Shared Country Blessings will be today and Saturday at St. Louis Iron Mountain Railroad in Jackson. Live country music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., silent auction, food and photo opportunities with a friendly mini horse named Shiloh will be on from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. both days. Jackson Party Animals takes its barnyard friends to hospitals and nursing homes. For more information, call (573) 238-7129.

Thorn to perform Tunes at Twilight

Maggie Thorn will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. today at the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier St. in Cape Girardeau, as part of the Tunes at Twilight series. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show.

Fireman benefit to be Saturday

The East Perry County Fire Department will hold a fundraiser to help raise money to build helicopter landing pads in the area. Enjoy good, drinks, live music, a washer tournament and more from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Hemman Winery, 13022 Route C in Brazeau, Missouri. For more information, visit www.hemmanwinery.com or call (573) 824-6040.

Poetry slam Monday at Cup 'n' Cork

Poets are invited to perform original slam poems at 6 p.m. June 12 at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, contact Mary Christy at (573) 979-1698 or search "Poems on Fire Poetry Slam" on Facebook.