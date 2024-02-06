All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EntertainmentMay 26, 2017
Artifacts 5/26/17
A fundraiser hosted by Jackson Party Animals and Shared Country Blessings will be today and Saturday at St. Louis Iron Mountain Railroad in Jackson. Live country music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., silent auction, food and photo opportunities with a friendly mini horse named Shiloh will be on from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. both days. Jackson Party Animals takes its barnyard friends to hospitals and nursing homes. For more information, call (573) 238-7129...

Party Animals fundraiser set

A fundraiser hosted by Jackson Party Animals and Shared Country Blessings will be today and Saturday at St. Louis Iron Mountain Railroad in Jackson. Live country music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., silent auction, food and photo opportunities with a friendly mini horse named Shiloh will be on from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. both days. Jackson Party Animals takes its barnyard friends to hospitals and nursing homes. For more information, call (573) 238-7129.

Thorn to perform Tunes at Twilight

Maggie Thorn will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. today at the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier St. in Cape Girardeau, as part of the Tunes at Twilight series. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show.

Fireman benefit to be Saturday

The East Perry County Fire Department will hold a fundraiser to help raise money to build helicopter landing pads in the area. Enjoy good, drinks, live music, a washer tournament and more from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Hemman Winery, 13022 Route C in Brazeau, Missouri. For more information, visit www.hemmanwinery.com or call (573) 824-6040.

Poetry slam Monday at Cup 'n' Cork

Poets are invited to perform original slam poems at 6 p.m. June 12 at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, contact Mary Christy at (573) 979-1698 or search "Poems on Fire Poetry Slam" on Facebook.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Anthology seeks submissions

"Proud to Be: Writing by American Warriors" is seeking submissions by military personnel, veterans and their families for its upcoming contest and anthology's sixth volume. Southeast Missouri State University Press, the Missouri Humanities Council and the Warrior Arts Alliance created this series of anthologies as an outlet for artistic expression and a way to document military experiences. Postmark deadline is June 1. No entry fee. For contest and submission details, visit www.semopress.com/events/proud-to-be-writing-by-american-warriors.

Cape Public Library seeks artists

The Cape Girardeau Public Library is seeking artists of any genre for an ongoing gallery display. No prior experience is needed; no forms or fees. To submit an example of artwork or for more information, email whitney@capelibrary.org.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent address:

St. Louis Iron Mountain Railroad, Jackson, Mo.

44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

13022 Route C, Brazeau, Mo.

11 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

711 Clark Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy