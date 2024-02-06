Artifacts 5/26/17

A fundraiser hosted by Jackson Party Animals and Shared Country Blessings will be today and Saturday at St. Louis Iron Mountain Railroad in Jackson. Live country music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., silent auction, food and photo opportunities with a friendly mini horse named Shiloh will be on from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. both days. Jackson Party Animals takes its barnyard friends to hospitals and nursing homes. For more information, call (573) 238-7129.
Maggie Thorn will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. today at the Common Pleas Courthouse gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier St. in Cape Girardeau, as part of the Tunes at Twilight series. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show.
The East Perry County Fire Department will hold a fundraiser to help raise money to build helicopter landing pads in the area. Enjoy good, drinks, live music, a washer tournament and more from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Hemman Winery, 13022 Route C in Brazeau, Missouri. For more information, visit www.hemmanwinery.com or call (573) 824-6040.
Poets are invited to perform original slam poems at 6 p.m. June 12 at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, contact Mary Christy at (573) 979-1698 or search "Poems on Fire Poetry Slam" on Facebook.
"Proud to Be: Writing by American Warriors" is seeking submissions by military personnel, veterans and their families for its upcoming contest and anthology's sixth volume. Southeast Missouri State University Press, the Missouri Humanities Council and the Warrior Arts Alliance created this series of anthologies as an outlet for artistic expression and a way to document military experiences. Postmark deadline is June 1. No entry fee. For contest and submission details, visit www.semopress.com/events/proud-to-be-writing-by-american-warriors.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library is seeking artists of any genre for an ongoing gallery display. No prior experience is needed; no forms or fees. To submit an example of artwork or for more information, email whitney@capelibrary.org.
