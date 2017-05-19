Artifacts 5/19/17

The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest's 13th annual showcase and dance is this weekend at the VFW Hall, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. From 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. today and Saturday, there will be live music, door prizes and grand-prize drawings. For more information, contact Bob or Virginia Dolle at (573) 334-1377 or (573) 576-4143.
Circus Pages will perform two shows at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. today at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. The show-owned animals include elephants, white tigers, camels, acrobatic dogs, liberty ponies and more. Aerial, juggling and clown acts also will perform. Tickets will be on sale one hour before each show.
Photography of Scott County by Pat Patterson will be hosted by Scott City Historical Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 1514 Main St. Both historic and newer photography will be featured. For more information, call (573) 204-1137 or contact rcrader@charter.net.
James Brubaker will give a presentation at the May meeting of the Heartland Writers Guild from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Steck House Art Gallery, 210 E. Washington St. in Jackson. The presentation will be "What We Don't Know: On Layering Meaning into Fiction with Subtext and Dramatic Irony." Anyone interested in writing and getting published is welcome to attend.
