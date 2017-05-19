Artifacts 5/19/17

Swing-music showcase today, Saturday

The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest's 13th annual showcase and dance is this weekend at the VFW Hall, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. From 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. today and Saturday, there will be live music, door prizes and grand-prize drawings. For more information, contact Bob or Virginia Dolle at (573) 334-1377 or (573) 576-4143.

Circus performances scheduled for today

Circus Pages will perform two shows at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. today at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. The show-owned animals include elephants, white tigers, camels, acrobatic dogs, liberty ponies and more. Aerial, juggling and clown acts also will perform. Tickets will be on sale one hour before each show.

Scott County photos on display at museum

Photography of Scott County by Pat Patterson will be hosted by Scott City Historical Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 1514 Main St. Both historic and newer photography will be featured. For more information, call (573) 204-1137 or contact rcrader@charter.net.