All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
EntertainmentMay 19, 2017
Artifacts 5/19/17
The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest's 13th annual showcase and dance is this weekend at the VFW Hall, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. From 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. today and Saturday, there will be live music, door prizes and grand-prize drawings. For more information, contact Bob or Virginia Dolle at (573) 334-1377 or (573) 576-4143...

Swing-music showcase today, Saturday

The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest's 13th annual showcase and dance is this weekend at the VFW Hall, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. From 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. today and Saturday, there will be live music, door prizes and grand-prize drawings. For more information, contact Bob or Virginia Dolle at (573) 334-1377 or (573) 576-4143.

Circus performances scheduled for today

Circus Pages will perform two shows at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. today at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. The show-owned animals include elephants, white tigers, camels, acrobatic dogs, liberty ponies and more. Aerial, juggling and clown acts also will perform. Tickets will be on sale one hour before each show.

Scott County photos on display at museum

Photography of Scott County by Pat Patterson will be hosted by Scott City Historical Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 1514 Main St. Both historic and newer photography will be featured. For more information, call (573) 204-1137 or contact rcrader@charter.net.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Heartland Writers Guild to meet

James Brubaker will give a presentation at the May meeting of the Heartland Writers Guild from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Steck House Art Gallery, 210 E. Washington St. in Jackson. The presentation will be "What We Don't Know: On Layering Meaning into Fiction with Subtext and Dramatic Irony." Anyone interested in writing and getting published is welcome to attend.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent address:

1049 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

1514 Main St., Scott City, Mo.

210 E. Washington St., Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy