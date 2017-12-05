Artifacts 5/12/17

Students from Between the Scenes Studios will perform selections from their rendition of "Hamilton: An American Musical" at 6 and 7:30 p.m. today at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. The performance is free. For more information, visit betweenthescenesstudios.com or call (573) 382-8422.
More than 60 booths for local crafters and vendors will be at the Miner Convention Center, 2610 E. Malone Ave. in Miner, Missouri, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the Small Business Owners' fundraiser to benefit the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
Hiway Rodders Car Club is sponsoring the 23rd annual Mayfest Car, Truck and Bike Show on Saturday at the Perryville Knights of Columbus Hall at 31 Church St. in Perryville, Missouri, rain or shine. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and judging will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with awards presented at 3 p.m. Entry fee is $15; swap-meet space is $5. No loud stereos, bicycles, skateboards or pets will be allowed during the show. For more information, call (573) 450-4760.
The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is looking for individual artists, community organizations or business owners to help put art in the public realm by converting metal utility boxes into works of art. The next two boxes are at Adams and High streets and at the Jackson post office parking lot. Download an artist's application or get more information at ujro.org/beyond-the-metal-box.
The drawing group at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri needs models, clothed or nude, to pose for the group's sessions from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. No experience necessary. Models must be 18 or older. All genders, ages, sizes and shapes welcome. For more information, contact bri@capearts.org. The drawing group is open for artists of all talent and experience levels to gain practice in figure drawing. Each class costs $5, which goes directly to pay the models. Artists must provide their own drawing or painting materials, but tables, drawing horses and easels will be provided. No pre-registration is necessary, but the council encourages participants to call ahead.
-- From staff reports
