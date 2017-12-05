Artifacts 5/12/17

Scenes from 'Hamilton' to be performed

Students from Between the Scenes Studios will perform selections from their rendition of "Hamilton: An American Musical" at 6 and 7:30 p.m. today at Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. The performance is free. For more information, visit betweenthescenesstudios.com or call (573) 382-8422.

Spring Fling food-bank fundraiser scheduled

More than 60 booths for local crafters and vendors will be at the Miner Convention Center, 2610 E. Malone Ave. in Miner, Missouri, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the Small Business Owners' fundraiser to benefit the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

Mayfest Car, Truck and Bike Show set

Hiway Rodders Car Club is sponsoring the 23rd annual Mayfest Car, Truck and Bike Show on Saturday at the Perryville Knights of Columbus Hall at 31 Church St. in Perryville, Missouri, rain or shine. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and judging will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with awards presented at 3 p.m. Entry fee is $15; swap-meet space is $5. No loud stereos, bicycles, skateboards or pets will be allowed during the show. For more information, call (573) 450-4760.