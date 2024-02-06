Artifacts 4/28/17

Art benefit set for today

EPIC will hold its fourth annual Off the Wall art benefit from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Galerie 109, 109 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $35 each or $50 for two. Live entertainment includes music and a painting created and auctioned on site, refreshments and a chance to purchase pieces from the gallery exhibit. All proceeds benefit EPIC, a community coalition to support healthy youth development and prevent youth substance abuse. For more information, visit epicprevention.org or call (573) 587-1921.

Shakespeare performance Sunday

William Shakespeare's comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream," set in Jazz Age New Orleans, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Rust Flexible Theatre on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. A 10 a.m. high-school matinee also will be performed today. Four young lovers escape into the woods so they can marry as they choose, but they stumble into the king and queen of the fairies, Oberon and Titania, and their meddling friend Puck. A troupe of actors practicing for a play also run afoul of the fairies, and hilarity ensues. Tickets are $18.50 and are available at the River Campus box office, (573) 651-2265 or rivercampus.org/tickets.

Stapleton concert to be held tonight

Country singer Chris Stapleton will perform with special guest Lucie Silvas at 7 p.m. today at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Ticket information is available at showmecenter.biz or call (573) 651-5000.

Friends of the Parks Day rescheduled

The 32nd annual Friends of the Parks Day and the Great Cape Clean-up have been rescheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Capaha Park at Broadway and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. To pre-register a group or for more information, call (573) 339-6340.

Princess tea to be at Osage Centre

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will hold a princess tea to benefit pediatrics, OB and Neonatal Intensive Care units. The event will include special appearances by princesses including Cinderella, sweet treats and a dance floor and will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. More information is available at sehealth.org/princesstea or by calling (573) 519-4920.

Lady Gaga tribute show Saturday

The Lady Gaga Experience will be performed from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the River Valley Banquet Center at 631 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Lady DoppelGaga, a Lady Gaga impersonator direct from New York, will perform live with special guests. Tickets are $10 per person at the door, with $30 VIP tickets also available at Go Fish Tropical and Independence Place in Cape Girardeau. For more information, visit facebook.com/rivervalleybanquetcenter or call (573) 270-4888.

Faculty recital on Sunday

Matt Palisch will give a recital on the organ at 3 p.m. Sunday at Old St. Vincent's Church in Cape Girardeau. The event is free.

Opera scenes to be performed Sunday

Scenes from operas by Wolfgang Mozart, Henry Purcell and Otto Nicolai will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday at Shuck Recital Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $10.