February 3, 2017

Artifacts 2/3/17

Join Southeast Missouri State University's Studio Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Band for an evening of music as saxophonist Jim Pisano joins students in this jazz performance at 7:30 p.m. today in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $12...

Southeast Missourian

Jazz festival gala concert planned

Join Southeast Missouri State University's Studio Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Band for an evening of music as saxophonist Jim Pisano joins students in this jazz performance at 7:30 p.m. today in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $12.

Waltz, Waltz, Waltz to be held

Ladies, like to dress up? Show off your gown! Put on a party dress and waltz the night away from 7:30 to 11 p.m. today at the Cape Ballroom at the American Legion Hall, 2731 Thomas Drive in Cape Girardeau. Admission will be $5 per person for a night of fun. Included is a dance lesson for the smooth and romantic waltz. The lesson is from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by mixed social dancing until 11 p.m. No partner needed. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own adult beverages. Assorted sodas and ice water available. For more information, contact dan@capeballroom.com or call (480) 857-7286.

Friday comedy night set

Comedy for adults will be held from 9 p.m. to midnight today at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. The evening will be hosted by Princeton Dew, featuring Reggie Edwards and starring DeAndre Whitner. There will be food and drinks available. For more information, call (573) 270-7066.

Chocolate Walk scheduled

Treat a loved one to a day of chocolate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Tickets are $10 per participant pre-sale and $15 per participant on Saturday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/downtownstegen or email info@downtownstegen.org.

Speakers Series: Shawn Johnson

Former Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson will speak from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $10 for the general public; students and faculty/staff with a valid Redhawks ID will receive one free ticket per ID. For more information, contact the Show Me Center box office at (573) 651-5000.

Percussion recital scheduled

Shane Mizicko will perform a percussion recital at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $10 and are available at the River Campus box office, (573) 651-2265.

Career Fair set at Southeast

Southeast Missouri State University students and alumni are invited to the spring 2017 Career Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Student Recreation Center, 750 New Madrid St. in Cape Girardeau. A complete, updated list of employers may be found at www.semo.edu/careers/career-fair/index.html. A full calendar of events is at www.semo.edu/careers/events/index.html. For more information, visit www.semo.edu/pdf/Career_Fair_Preparation_Handout.pdf, contact Career Services at (573) 651-2583 or careerservices@semo.edu.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent address:

518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

2731 Thomas Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Ste. Genevieve, Mo.

1333 N. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

750 New Madrid St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Entertainment
